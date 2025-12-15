Metro Atlanta Death row prisoner’s execution delayed by parole board Delay triggered a bit of legal chaos in Atlanta courtroom with a series of unanswered questions in Stacey Ian Humphreys’ case. Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney speaks at an emergency hearing at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. Attorneys seek to delay the execution of Stacey Ian Humphreys, who sits on death row for the murder of two Cobb County real estate agents. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Wednesday’s scheduled execution of a death row prisoner is on hold for now after the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles abruptly canceled a clemency hearing set for Tuesday morning. The decision was announced during an emergency hearing seeking to halt the execution of Stacey Ian Humphreys, who was scheduled to die by lethal injection for the 2003 murders of two Cobb County real estate agents.

“Roughly an hour before this hearing started there was a stay of execution issued,” Humphreys’ attorney Jessica Gable Cino told Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney. Defense attorney Jessica Gable Cino appears during an emergency hearing before Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Monday, December 15, 2025. Defense attorneys seek to delay the execution of Stacey Ian Humphreys, who sits on death row for the murder of two Cobb County real estate agents. (Arvin Temkar / AJC) Neither Humphreys’ legal team nor the attorneys representing the state could say exactly why Tuesday’s clemency hearing was being postponed. Board of Pardons and Paroles spokesman Steve Hayes said the hearing was suspended in response to a motion filed by Humphreys’ representatives, but couldn’t say for certain whether the clemency hearing would be rescheduled within the execution window, which expires Dec. 24.

“The board didn’t want to get in a position of starting a clemency meeting if there was an outstanding court proceeding,” Hayes said.

Humphreys’ attorneys are arguing that two of the five members of the Board of Pardons and Paroles have a conflict of interest and should be recused from Humphreys’ clemency hearing. Stacey Humphreys was set to be executed on Dec. 17, 2025. He was convicted and sentenced to death for the murders of two Cobb County real estate agents. (Georgia Department of Corrections) Humphreys was sentenced to death in 2007 for the 2003 killings of two Cobb County real estate agents, Cindy Williams and Lori Brown. The trial was moved from Cobb County to coastal Glynn County due to pre-trial publicity. Current parole board member Kimberly McCoy served as a victim advocate for Cobb County at the time of Humphreys’ trial, which resulted in her getting close to Williams’ and Brown’s families, Humphreys attorneys argued.