Cobb lottery player wins $1M as Powerball jackpot climbs to 7th largest

Grand prize in Monday night’s drawing is an estimated $875 million.
The Powerball jackpot will grow to an estimated $875 million for Monday night's drawing in the multistate lottery game. A Georgia player won $1 million in Saturday's drawing. (AJC file)
43 minutes ago

A stop at a Cobb County gas station to buy a Powerball ticket proved to be a $1 million visit for one Georgia Lottery player.

The QuikTrip at 1350 South Cobb Drive near Marietta sold that ticket for Saturday’s multistate Powerball drawing, according to state lottery officials. The winner has not been publicly identified, and the winning amount is a pretax figure.

The lucky player matched the winning numbers of 13-14-26-28-44 but did not match the red Powerball, which was 7.

Atlanta Publix sells ticket for $1M Powerball winner; next jackpot is $775M

In addition to the Georgia winner, players in Florida and Texas also matched five balls and won $1 million each. A ticket sold in New Jersey won $2 million.

But no one matched every number to win Saturday’s jackpot. That means the big prize will soar to an estimated $875 million, or a cash value of $403.6 million, for Monday night’s drawing. It will be the seventh-largest jackpot since Powerball launched in 1992, according to the game’s website.

The biggest prize in the game’s history was claimed by a California player in 2022. That jackpot was worth just over $2 billion before taxes.

In September, players in Texas and Missouri shared the second-largest jackpot, about $1.79 billion pretax. No one has won the grand prize since, allowing the jackpot to steadily grow.

Though the potential prize is an eye-popping number, a player’s chance to actually win is extremely small. Powerball says the odds of nailing the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

