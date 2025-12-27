Atlanta sets record high amid unseasonable December heat

Shorts aren't often seen on the Beltline the week between Christmas and New Year's, but warm weather has given them extra use. Don't worry, winter lovers, because temperatures are going to drop drastically next week. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

The average high for this time of year is around 54 degrees. But around 3 p.m., temperatures briefly climbed to 79 in the city, National Weather Service data reveals .

The previous record for the day was 75, set in 2015.

On Christmas Eve, Atlanta set a record after temperatures rose to 78 degrees, according to the Weather Service. That surpassed a record of 73 degrees set in 2016.

The heat is part of a pattern of warm air that is expected to end Monday, when a cold front will cause temperatures to drop below average for New Year’s.

Monday will be warmer during the early hours, with temperatures falling through the afternoon and remaining bitter through the night. Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week, with a high of 42 degrees.