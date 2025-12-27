Metro Atlanta

Atlanta sets record high amid unseasonable December heat

Temps Saturday afternoon climb to high 70s, surpassing a 2015 record.
Shorts aren't often seen on the Beltline the week between Christmas and New Year's, but warm weather has given them extra use. Don't worry, winter lovers, because temperatures are going to drop drastically next week. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Shorts aren't often seen on the Beltline the week between Christmas and New Year's, but warm weather has given them extra use. Don't worry, winter lovers, because temperatures are going to drop drastically next week. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
By
7 hours ago

Atlanta surpassed another record high temperature Saturday afternoon.

The average high for this time of year is around 54 degrees. But around 3 p.m., temperatures briefly climbed to 79 in the city, National Weather Service data reveals.

The previous record for the day was 75, set in 2015.

On Christmas Eve, Atlanta set a record after temperatures rose to 78 degrees, according to the Weather Service. That surpassed a record of 73 degrees set in 2016.

RELATED
Springlike warmth to end as cold front roars in before New Year’s

The heat is part of a pattern of warm air that is expected to end Monday, when a cold front will cause temperatures to drop below average for New Year’s.

Monday will be warmer during the early hours, with temperatures falling through the afternoon and remaining bitter through the night. Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week, with a high of 42 degrees.

New Year’s Eve will be slightly warmer, with temperatures around 30 degrees in the morning and 50 degrees in the afternoon.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

Chilly temps coming to metro Atlanta

Springlike warmth to end as cold front roars in before New Year’s

NE winter storm, snow continue to disrupt Atlanta airport

REVIEW

T.I. talks retirement, Jesus at Alpharetta comedy show

Keep Reading

Springlike warmth to end as cold front roars in before New Year’s

It’s a warm one, Mr. Grinch: Atlanta tops Christmas Eve temperature record

Winter’s here, but warmer forecast means snow is far from certain

Featured

Shorts aren't often seen on the Beltline the week between Christmas and New Year's, but warm weather has given them extra use. Don't worry, winter lovers, because temperatures are going to drop drastically next week. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Springlike warmth to end as cold front roars in before New Year’s

UGA-Damon Wilson ll legal battle begs question of NIL contract enforceability

How to buy wine like a pro when traveling in the U.S.