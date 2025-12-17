News

A.M. ATL: Willis lets it rip

Plus: Collegiate controversy, elves on shelves
By
58 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! Now that the penny’s out of circulation, my husband and I have started offering each other a nickel for our thoughts. However, some pennies are worth more than others: The last ones to be produced sold for millions at auction. That’s a lot of thoughts.

Let’s get to it.

FANI WILLIS GOES ALL IN

On Tuesday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did nothing to tamp down expectations when asked about her impending testimony.
On Tuesday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did nothing to tamp down expectations when asked about her impending testimony.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will testify before the Senate Special Committee on Investigations today, and she’s promised it’ll be like “Christmas.”

She also threw down the gauntlet for today’s proceedings:

“Tomorrow, you’ll get Christmas.”

What does it mean? We’ll find out soon.

🔎 READ MORE: Who’s who at the Fani Willis testimony

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

COLLEGE ACCREDITATION CONTROVERSY

If you’re not a regular subscriber to College Accreditation News Monthly, now is the time to pay attention:

🔎 READ MORE: Here’s a great explainer on what it all means

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🩺 Georgians have more time to sign up for health insurance on the Affordable Care Act marketplace. The national deadline for 2026 plans was Monday, but Georgia residents have until Jan. 15 to sign up for coverage that begins in February.

DeKalb County has extended a moratorium on the development or expansion of data centers for six months after hearing from residents who are fiercely opposed to the facilities. The moratorium could still be made moot, but it shows how both residents and politicians are weighing data centers’ risks.

ELF ON THE SHELF IS FROM GEORGIA?!

Christa Pitts (left) and Chanda Bell, sisters and co-CEOs of The Lumistella Co., which produces Elf on the Shelf, pose for a portrait at Lumistella headquarters in Atlanta in October.
Christa Pitts (left) and Chanda Bell, sisters and co-CEOs of The Lumistella Co., which produces Elf on the Shelf, pose for a portrait at Lumistella headquarters in Atlanta in October.

How did I not know THE Elf on the Shelf was born right here in Georgia? I’ve slandered that strange little imp in the past, but that’s because I don’t have children and am averse to whimsy. It’s still super cool to know it’s a Peach State creation.

🔎 READ MORE: The moment the family knew the Elf had made it

NEWS BITES

These metro Atlanta restaurants are open on Christmas Day

Because not everyone celebrates, after all.

Jane Austen acolytes (yours truly included) celebrate the author’s 250th birthday

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that she is the forever GOAT.

How to handle holiday regression and hometown anxiety

We all have our methods, but they’re probably not printable.

Is Pantone’s Cloud Dancer White actually the color of the moment?

[annoying art pedant voice] White isn’t a color; it’s a shade.

ON THIS DATE

Dec. 17, 1961

Albany police arrest Dr. King, 266 others… demonstrators … were jailed here Saturday night after a “freedom march” led by Dr. King on City Hall. The march came on the heels of an announcement by the city ending negotiations for a settlement of racial dispute. More mass demonstrations loomed as a strong possibility next week, particularly with Dr. King in jail. He told a newsman he did not plan to post bond.

The Albany Movement is considered a critical early fight in the Civil Rights Movement. (The “racial dispute” here refers to attempts to desegregate the community.) While MLK’s name draws the eye, the movement was a good example of grassroots organization and peaceful resistance by local activists. Albany’s Black community and their non-Black allies painstakingly built support, cultural capital and voting power. Not two years after this incident, all segregation statutes were struck from Albany’s books.

ONE MORE THING

Every writer keeps a mental list of words they never spell correctly on the first try, and I’m sure I’ve mentioned mine before: vacuum, niece, Cincinnati. Today, I discovered another: accreditation.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

More Stories

The Latest

Tony Waldrop Supplied

Veteran’s widow awarded $56M in suit against Atlanta doctor

2h ago

Trial set for South Fulton mayor in trespassing case over ‘dream home’

2h ago
TRAFFIC ALERT

I-285 South in DeKalb fully open after sanitation truck fire

Keep Reading

Fani Willis testifies before the Georgia Senate: What to watch for

1h ago

Buddy Carter, Jon Ossoff voluntarily forgo paychecks during shutdown

Kemp, Jones reaped big money from companies with an interest in legislation

Featured

UPS’ rough year
ANALYSIS

After a difficult 2025, here’s what could be ahead for UPS

Two Georgia universities joining new, controversial accreditor

From Marietta to millions, ‘The Elf on the Shelf’ turns 20