These metro Atlanta restaurants are open on Christmas Day

The holidays are nearly upon us, and while many restaurants close their doors on Christmas, a few stay open to offer special menus or their usual service. Here are 15 metro Atlanta restaurants open on Christmas Day this year.
Atlas
Head to this restaurant at the St. Regis Atlanta hotel for a holiday feast with a seasonal menu and optional caviar add-ons.
The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead’s French-inspired restaurant, Brassica, will serve a three-course menu with such offerings as French onion soup, butternut squash soup, olive oil poached halibut, beef Wellington and a Yule log.
The Candler Hotel’s restaurant in Atlanta’s Poncey-Highland neighborhood will offer its regular menu for Christmas dinner along with a few specials like heirloom beet carpaccio, roasted sea bass, coffee dusted rib-eye and opera cake.
The Midtown location of this Thai restaurant will serve a special Christmas menu with offerings like an appetizer trio, choice of soup or salad, choice of main and a dessert trio. The Buckhead location will also be open with its regular menu.
Nobu Hotel Atlanta’s namesake restaurant in Buckhead will offer a special brunch featuring a mix of Japanese and Western dishes like sushi, pastries, desserts and carving stations. There will also be brunch cocktails available.
Gather around a firepit and feast on a hot dog at Red’s Beer Garden in Atlanta’s Benteen Park neighborhood. The outpost’s normal menu of sandwiches, chicken nuggets, loaded nachos and more than 200 varieties of beer will be available.
This restaurant will offer Christmas specials during dinner service like iceberg wedge salad; goat cheese dumplings with pea pesto, Serrano ham, mint and sourdough; and duck breast with duck confit vinaigrette and pickled beach mushrooms.
Celebrate the holiday at the InterContinential Buckhead Atlanta with a menu featuring seared scallops, tuna crudo, prime rib, Sicilian spiced duck and a Yule log. An optional wine pairing is available for an additional $75.
The Sun Dial restaurant will be open on Christmas with special dishes and a panoramic view. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)
The Sun Dial
Celebrate the holidays with a four-course menu, cocktails and panoramic sights of Atlanta. The menu includes offerings like lobster bisque, charred octopus, filet mignon, honey peach ham and brown sugar pecan cheesecake.
Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.
