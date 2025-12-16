Food & Dining These metro Atlanta restaurants are open on Christmas Day 15 restaurants serving meals on Christmas Day The Americano will be open on Christmas with a special three-course menu. (Courtesy of The Americano)

The holidays are nearly upon us, and while many restaurants close their doors on Christmas, a few stay open to offer special menus or their usual service. Here are 15 metro Atlanta restaurants open on Christmas Day this year. Atlas Head to this restaurant at the St. Regis Atlanta hotel for a holiday feast with a seasonal menu and optional caviar add-ons.

5-9 p.m. $195 per person. 88 W. Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. 404-600-6471, opentable.com/atlas Brassica The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead’s French-inspired restaurant, Brassica, will serve a three-course menu with such offerings as French onion soup, butternut squash soup, olive oil poached halibut, beef Wellington and a Yule log. Noon-8 p.m. $180 per person. $95 for children. 3376 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta. 404-995-7500 opentable.com/r/brassica-atlanta By George The Candler Hotel’s restaurant in Atlanta’s Poncey-Highland neighborhood will offer its regular menu for Christmas dinner along with a few specials like heirloom beet carpaccio, roasted sea bass, coffee dusted rib-eye and opera cake.

5:30-10 p.m. 127 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-851-2752, bygeorgeatl.com

A swanky 2024 art deco makeover and the arrival of chef Jon Novak make Brasserie Margot a go-to among metro area hotel restaurants. (Courtesy of Tomas Espinoza) Four Seasons Hotel Enjoy a Christmas Day brunch taking place across Brasserie Margot, Bar Margot and the Atrium Bridge. It will feature festive treats, a hot chocolate station, gifts for children and a visit from Santa. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $168 per person, $84 for children.75 14th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-9898, brasseriemargot.com/event/christmas-brunch Marcus Bar & Grille Head to this Old Fourth Ward restaurant for a Christmas buffet featuring smoked brisket, fried chicken, Southern sides, desserts and holiday drinks. 1-6:30 p.m. $65 per adult, $30 for children 6-13, free for children under 5. 525 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-890-1700, opentable.com/r/marcus-bar-and-grille-atlanta

Much of Nakato's renovation focused on the hibachi rooms. (Courtesy of Nakato) Nakato This recently renovated sushi and hibachi restaurant will open on Christmas Day for those in search of Japanese cuisine. 1-9 p.m. 1776 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 404-873-6582 nakatorestaurant.com/reservations Nan Thai The Midtown location of this Thai restaurant will serve a special Christmas menu with offerings like an appetizer trio, choice of soup or salad, choice of main and a dessert trio. The Buckhead location will also be open with its regular menu. Nan Thai Fine Dining. 5:30-10 p.m. 1350 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. 404-870-9933, nanfinedining.com/general-2

Nan Thai Buckhead. 5:30-10 p.m. 3050 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-464-7980, nanthai.com Nobu Nobu Hotel Atlanta’s namesake restaurant in Buckhead will offer a special brunch featuring a mix of Japanese and Western dishes like sushi, pastries, desserts and carving stations. There will also be brunch cocktails available. 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. $90 per person. 3520 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 470-945-8800, opentable.com/r/nobu-atlanta Red’s Beer Garden Gather around a firepit and feast on a hot dog at Red’s Beer Garden in Atlanta’s Benteen Park neighborhood. The outpost’s normal menu of sandwiches, chicken nuggets, loaded nachos and more than 200 varieties of beer will be available. Noon-6 p.m. 1328 Boulevard SE, Atlanta. 770-637-2299, redsbeergarden.com/#events

Reverence This restaurant will offer Christmas specials during dinner service like iceberg wedge salad; goat cheese dumplings with pea pesto, Serrano ham, mint and sourdough; and duck breast with duck confit vinaigrette and pickled beach mushrooms. 5:30-10 p.m. 1117 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta. 833-248-1670, epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events/2025/christmas-specials-hours STK Steakhouse Find a holiday menu of turkey, prime rib, wagyu and festive cocktails like a peppermint holiday martini and a toasted marshmallow old-fashioned at this global steakhouse. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 1075 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-793-0144, stksteakhouse.com/en-us/location/atlanta The Americano Celebrate the holiday at the InterContinential Buckhead Atlanta with a menu featuring seared scallops, tuna crudo, prime rib, Sicilian spiced duck and a Yule log. An optional wine pairing is available for an additional $75.

Noon-7 p.m. $100 per person. $50 for children 12 and under. 3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. opentable.com/r/the-americano-atlanta The Farmhouse at Serenbe will offer a four-course menu on Christmas Day. (Courtesy of Serenbe) The Farmhouse This Serenbe restaurant will be open for Christmas with a four-course meal featuring dishes like a cauliflower bisque, a mushroom tart, lobster with leek fondue and poached pear. 4-8 p.m. $98 per person. 10950 Hutcheson Ferry Road, Chattahoochee Hills. 770-463-2622, serenbefarmhouse.com The Sun Dial restaurant will be open on Christmas with special dishes and a panoramic view. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)