Education Effort to overhaul ‘woke’ college accreditation system raises questions. Here’s what it means. Officials in contact with new accreditors before joining Education Department, records reviewed by the AJC show, concerning some experts. (Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC | Source: Getty, Pexels)

In March, at a hotel by Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, roughly a dozen people, including Georgia officials, met to discuss a shared mission: transforming accreditation, the quality-assurance system designed to protect the billions of taxpayer dollars that go to American universities. On the agenda were political lightning rods that align with President Donald Trump’s priorities for higher education. One session looked at “the imposition of ideologies” around diversity, equity and inclusion. Another examined intellectual diversity. The meeting opened with a presentation titled, “What do you know, Trump won. Now what?”

RELATED Two Georgia universities joining new, controversial accreditor For conservatives who have argued the “cartel” of “woke” accreditors needs to be broken up, the gathering was a step in the right direction. It featured aspiring accreditors — including some involved in the subsequent creation of the Commission for Public Higher Education, an agency formed by the university systems of Georgia and five other Southern states — who hope to compete with the legacy agencies that serve as gatekeepers for federal funds. RELATED Georgia joins five Southern states to form new accreditation agency Accreditors wield significant power in the world of higher education. Without accreditation, a school cannot access federal funds. Two Georgia schools — Morris Brown and Paine colleges — suffered after accreditation battles with a Decatur-based accrediting organization. Both gained their accreditation in recent years through another accreditor. RELATED Morris Brown College’s hard reset has started The Trump administration has repeatedly criticized accreditors. Its desire for new ones raises questions. Will it be more lenient for agencies that align with its ideology, entrusting them with billions of federal dollars? Or will the U.S. Department of Education subject them to the same scrutiny existing agencies endure? In the months leading up to the Atlanta meeting, aspiring accreditors had contact with two individuals — David Barker and Nicholas Kent — who went on to join the department, according to emails and documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution through public records requests. Kent now serves as undersecretary for education. Barker, now the assistant secretary for postsecondary education, was among the dozen participants at the Atlanta meeting, according to the agenda.

RELATED New college accreditation agency emphasizes ‘viewpoint diversity’ Experts say that receiving emails doesn’t signal anything untoward, particularly because of the timing; the messages were sent before either was nominated to the department. But the correspondence is raising eyebrows.

“Kent and Barker are the top officials who would weigh in on things like, what should the rules be and how should they be applied? And these (accreditors) are exactly the people that would be subject to those rules,” said Antoinette Flores, who worked at the department during the Biden administration and is now with New America, a left-leaning think tank. “I think it’s too early to tell, but close coordination among them and with some of (the department’s) top officials is worrisome.” Ellen Keast, press secretary for the education department, told the AJC, “It’s unsurprising that two of the nation’s leading voices on accreditation reform have corresponded with stakeholders in the industry.” Her statement did not address whether the department will look more favorably upon accreditors with whom Kent and Barker had contact. RELATED New Southern accreditation agency will remain independent, adviser says The CPHE said it expects a “thorough and standard” recognition process. It is doing everything possible to “earn confidence from both the Department and potential applicants across the country,” said Eric Johnson, a CPHE senior adviser. Last week, the department announced in a press release it wanted to update its accreditation handbook to reduce “bureaucratic requirements.” The current, “antiquated” system, Barker said in the release, has led to higher tuition, administrative bloat and “ideology-driven initiatives.” Keast said that instead of preparing students to succeed in the workforce, “These agencies force institutions to spend time on things that thwart innovation, like diversity in hiring and faculty participation in governance.”

RELATED Georgia colleges consider controversial test as option to SAT On Tuesday, the National Advisory Committee on Institutional Quality and Integrity, which advises the department on which accreditors to recognize, will meet in Washington, D.C. “(The administration) is saying they want more accreditors,” said Bob Shireman, who sits on that advisory committee and is a senior fellow at the progressive Century Foundation. “So I anticipate that (Kent) will repeat that message and maybe say something about how they intend to speed up approval.” One potential accreditor is the National Association of Academic Excellence. Anthony Bieda, a consultant for the association, was a leader with the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools, which had accredited several notorious for-profit schools facing allegations of fraud. The department found there had been a “profound and systemic failure” at ACICS and moved to shut it down in 2016. It was resurrected years later by the first Trump administration, before being shut down again under President Joe Biden. RELATED International student enrollment slows at Georgia universities The NAAE and other new agencies, including the Georgia-related one, have been collaborating since late last year, according to emails, with Bieda writing NAAE “shares the goals CPHE has been formed to pursue.” NAAE’s connection with the developing agencies has been “supportive and collegial” as they “navigate the recognition journey,” said Cecilia Livengood, NAAE’s chief accreditation officer. She declined to comment on Bieda.