A.M. ATL: Give peace a chance

Morning, y’all! Hope you enjoyed the tropical Christmas temps because things are about to get wintery for good. Or maybe not! Who knows what the new year will bring. For now, we can finally get some use out of our jackets.
Let’s get to it.
About 20 Buddhist monks are on a 2,600-mile walk from Texas to Washington, D.C., to promote peace and kindness across America. They pass through the Atlanta metro area today, including a stop in Decatur.
The AJC has uncovered a second incidence of a local police department partnering closely with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Tal Parden, a captain with the Hoschton Police Department, said his agency did not initiate contact with ICE. Instead, he said ICE reached out and expressed interest in shadowing officers as they made traffic stops.
Now, why is this a big deal when a 2024 Georgia immigration bill requires county sheriffs’ offices to cooperate with ICE? Surely, they’re just following orders. Here’s the difference:
We reported on similar incidents this year near Savannah. You can read more about that here.
A Fulton County judge halted the execution of a Georgia inmate convicted of murdering two women in Cobb County. The move could also lead to a shake-up of the state’s parole board.
A 77-acre green space between Decatur and Avondale Estates boasts wetlands, forest, historic buildings and now — an official metropolis for birds.
Legacy Park is popular with walkers and runners, especially after the completion of a new lighted track and field complex. But it’s the habitat Legacy provides for winged creatures that has made it a popular bird-watching destination — and helped Decatur earn the title of “Bird City,” Georgia’s first to receive the designation.
Birds Georgia, a statewide nonprofit that works on bird habitat restoration, education and other conservation efforts, announced Decatur’s certification this fall. Part of a larger international collaboration between the groups American Bird Conservancy and Environmental for the Americas, the Bird City initiative aims to foster safe corridors for birds across the Western Hemisphere.
Decatur joins dozens of other Bird Cities across the U.S and even Central and South America.
Dec. 30, 1935
Ice-beleaguered Atlantans shiver at home as trouble-shooters work. Nature, that jolly old prankster, dropped an icicle down Atlanta’s back yesterday. Then like all practical jokers, it sat around and enjoyed itself watching a tormented city struggle and twist and do its best to take all this good, clean fun in the spirit in which it was intended. Timid Atlantans, who hugged the fires and peered through the windows at the ghostly glaze outdoors, caught only a limited view of a scene of Georgia Power Company trouble-shooters tussling with broken wires, described as “the worst since 1905.”
As temps plummet this week, remember — it could be worse (not that comforting, I know).
For a bit of real solace, check out this piece on a gentler approach to your January reset. As the AJC’s Avery Newmark notes, there’s something undeniably powerful about the calendar flipping, even when the changes themselves are small.
