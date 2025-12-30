Georgia News ‘I’ll bring ‘em to you’: Hoschton police teamed with ICE at traffic stops Partnership is the second incident uncovered by the AJC of Immigration and Customs Enforcement working closely with local police. The driver and passenger riding in a work van speak with a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent immediately after being pulled over by local police on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Hoschton. (Courtesy of the Hoschton Police Department)

Earlier this fall, local police pulled over a silver work van in Hoschton, a small city northeast of Gwinnett County, over a malfunctioning brake light. Just three minutes later, the officer was speaking to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who had arrived on the scene, according to an incident report and body camera footage of the traffic stop obtained from the Hoschton Police Department.

The van’s driver was a man who spoke in broken English, and who had identified himself to police as a national of El Salvador. He was wearing a shirt bearing the insignia of a local contracting company and was accompanied by a female passenger. RELATED ICE operation honoring Laken Riley yields more than 1,000 arrests “I’ll bring ‘em to you,” the Hoschton officer, Brandon Bryan, told the ICE agent on the scene, who wound up taking the driver into custody. Neither the ICE agent involved nor the van’s driver were identified in the Hoschton police report. The traffic stop illustrates the collaborative relationship between local Georgia law enforcement and federal immigration authorities, a dynamic that is aiding the Trump administration’s mass deportation campaign in Georgia. Tal Parden, a captain with the Hoschton Police Department, said his agency did not initiate contact with ICE. Instead, ICE reached out to Hoschton PD and expressed interest in shadowing its officers as they made traffic stops, according to Parden.

Although not required to comply, Parden said he agreed, citing the Trump administration’s emphasis on increasing immigration enforcement. The joint operation between ICE and Hoschton police, which took place on Sept. 23, yielded four immigration arrests, Parden said, and has not been repeated since.

RELATED In Savannah, ICE rides shotgun with local police to find and arrest immigrants Officials with ICE did not responded to a request for comment from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Hoschton arrests are reminiscent of ICE’s collaboration with the Chatham County Police Department in Savannah earlier this year. In that collaboration, ICE rode in the passenger seat with a Chatham County police officer in one traffic stop, and arrived on the scene of another shortly after a traffic stop was initiated. In both of those cases, ICE took immigrants into custody. It’s an unusual level of collaboration between local police and federal agents, immigration attorneys and advocates have told the AJC. It is unclear if, or how often, that collaboration has played out with other police departments in the state. RELATED Buddy Carter urges DHS to send more ICE officers to Atlanta A Georgia immigration bill passed in 2024 mandates close cooperation between county sheriffs’ offices and ICE, to systemically flag foreign-born people booked in local jails to ICE for possible pickup and deportation. But the kind of partnership documented between federal immigration enforcement and police departments in Savannah and Hoschton is not required by law.

At least two of the vehicles stopped in both operations were work vans. Mario Guevara, the immigration reporter formerly based in metro Atlanta who was deported in October, says work vans seem to be targeted by law enforcement to boost immigration arrests. Guevara continues receiving videos and tips from followers in Georgia about ICE activity, and regularly shares photos on social media of work vans left abandoned following arrests, so that relatives of the detained drivers can retrieve them. “Stop using this type of vehicle or make sure they’re only driven by people who are citizens,” he wrote recently on his Facebook page.