News A.M. ATL: Data rush Plus: First Liberty fallout, weekend plans

BIG TECH EYES GEORGIA FARMLAND For much of the past three years, metro Atlanta has ranked among the nation’s hottest markets for new data centers. But as their numbers have surged, Atlanta and several surrounding counties have moved to ban or pause new server farms — a sign that, in some communities, they’ve worn out their welcome. Demand for data centers to power artificial intelligence and other technologies, however, hasn’t slowed. Now, developers are scouting far beyond the metro area for land and local leaders willing to embrace them. “There’s advantages to being around population centers,” said Chris Gatch, chief revenue officer at Dunwoody-based DC Blox. “But there are a lot of reasons right now that make sense to put these things out in more remote locations.”

Remote parts of Georgia offer larger tracts of undeveloped land, ideal for sprawling projects. Locations near existing power plants or major water sources can help reduce the cost of building the expensive infrastructure data centers need to keep servers running and prevent overheating.

🔎 READ MORE: Hear from residents who are pushing back

GOP GROUPS TIED TO FIRST LIBERTY MAY FACE LEGAL BATTLES Earlier this year, Georgia-based investment company First Liberty Building & Loan was exposed for duping clients out of about $140 million in an alleged Ponzi scheme. The family behind First Liberty contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to Republican politicians and groups. (Catch up on that here and here, it's a roller coaster.) Now, two of those groups are accused of serious campaign finance violations.

Georgia Republican Assembly and the Georgia Republican Assembly Political Action Committee likely sought to illegally influence elections, the State Ethics Commission decided this week.

The commission unanimously agreed there’s probable cause the groups violated campaign finance laws dozens of times in recent years, including failures to disclose spending.

This is just the latest in the long trail of consequences from First Liberty’s downfall. A federal investigation is ongoing, and the secretary of state’s office is also looking into the group. 🔎 READ MORE: Rebuttals and arguments already flying after ethics accusation MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 🏫 The Atlanta school board voted unanimously to approve a controversial school consolidation plan that will lead to future school closures. This is a hugely contentious and multilayered issue for community members, who packed the board meeting to witness the vote. 🐘 Georgia Republicans face a spooky situation. When Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene steps down from Congress, there will be a special election to replace her. While Greene’s district is ruby-red, Democrats have nabbed several meaningful victories in state and municipal elections this year. Plus, the field of potential GOP candidates could get messy. NEWS BITES Police recover a Fabergé pendant from the bowels of a man accused of eating it

Call it a hunch, but that accusation will probably stick. Georgia won’t ‘overthink’ rematch with Alabama in SEC championship game But Georgia fans are more than welcome to. How the draw will work for the 2026 World Cup The moment most soccer supporters have waited for since the tournament was awarded to the U.S., Mexico and Canada in February 2024, is here.

Elf on the Shelf turns 20: The history of a Christmas icon Plus, tips for parents who are tired, so tired right down to their soul, of playing god for that vacant little sprite. How many twee burlesques must we arrange to free ourselves from this torment? I should’ve never locked eyes in that Target aisle, where it promised whimsy with a serpent’s tongue. I was young then, and a fool, but now I know: An elf on a shelf should stay there. ON THIS DATE Dec. 5, 1947 Benevolent ‘thief’ robs wishing well. Ye Olde Wishing Well at the entrance of Hill Crest cemetery in East Point was robbed Friday. But a thief with the Christmas spirit turned the haul of $15 to the Empty Stocking Fund. So the well is going to make some more wishes come true … wishes, maybe of a ragged little fellow who wants a bright toy and wishes of his mother who wants him a new sweater.