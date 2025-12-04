Things to do 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend Happenings including holiday parades, a free Ludacris concert and the Dr Pepper SEC FanFare. Santa will be available for photos after the Holly Days Parade in Kennesaw on Saturday. (Courtesy of the city of Kennesaw)

Looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? Holiday parades complete with floats, marching bands and more entertainment are scheduled in Kennesaw and Sandy Springs. And although the SEC Championship game between Georgia and Alabama is sold out, you can still join in the festivities with a free Ludacris concert and games, interactive events and other activities at the Dr Pepper SEC FanFare. Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Holiday Spirit at Oakland The historic cemetery puts on a two-day celebration that includes a community Christmas tree lighting, holiday market, music, holiday crafts and snow to frolic in for kids, photos with Santa and cemetery tours. 5-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Free admission to celebration, $20 cemetery tours, $30 photos with Santa. Oakland Cemetery, 374 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-549-8932. Ludacris, shown onstage at One Musicfest in Piedmont Park in October, will perform a free concert as part of the Dr Pepper SEC FanFare on Saturday. (Ryan Fleisher/For the AJC)

See Grammy Award-winning artist Ludacris perform and take part in games, interactive events, pep rallies and displays for fans as part of the Dr Pepper SEC FanFare in advance of the SEC Championship Game. Noon Saturday, concert. 1-7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dr Pepper SEC FanFare. Free. Georgia World Congress Center, Building C, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-223-4000. Winter Fest 2025 Activities include exploring decorated historic houses and exhibits, enjoying story times, taking part in historic holiday traditions like fruit sugaring, strolling through wintertime Goizueta Gardens and browsing in the holiday shop. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Included with admission price of $27 for adults, $24 for youth and free for children 3 and under. Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-814-4000.

“Holiday Pops!” The Georgia Symphony Orchestra and Chorus perform favorite holiday songs and orchestral arrangements, and Santa will also make an appearance, so bring your camera and Christmas list. 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. $15-$49.50. Marietta Performing Arts Center, 1171 Whitlock Ave. NW, Marietta. 770-615-2908. Holly Days Parade and photos with Santa See a parade with more than 50 entries including colorful floats and marching bands and then head to Depot Park for photos with Santa.

11:30 a.m. parade, 12:30-2:30 p.m. walk-up photos with Santa, 3:30-6:30 reserved photo sessions. Saturday. Walk-up photos free, reserved photo sessions $15. Parade in downtown Kennesaw, photos at Depot Park, 2828 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw. 770-424-8274. “The Nutcracker” Atlanta Ballet presents the holiday classic “The Nutcracker” accompanied by the Atlanta Ballet Orchestra performing Tchaikovsky’s score. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus additional dates. $46.35 and up. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2852. Shop for unique, handmade and eco-friendly gifts at the Back to Nature Holiday Market at Chattahoochee Nature Center on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Chattahoochee Nature Center)

Back to Nature Holiday Market Shop for unique, handmade and/or eco-friendly gifts such as art, jewelry, candles, food, bath products and more. You’re also welcome to explore the Chattahoochee Nature Center grounds with free admission on this day. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055. Holiday STEM Workshop Head to Fernbank Science Center for STEM activities including planetarium holiday shows and learning about the science of snowflakes.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Free. Fernbank Science Center, 156 Heaton Drive, Atlanta. 678-874-7102. Holiday Hoopla Bring the family to Chamblee for a Christmas tree lighting, menorah ceremony, holiday story times for Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, train rides for kids, photos with Santa and pet photos with the Grinch. 5-8 p.m. Friday. City Hall, 3518 Broad St., Chamblee. 770-986-5010. Holiday Open House at the Donaldson-Bannister Farm

See the 1870 Donaldson-Bannister Farm decked out for the holidays, explore new museum exhibits, take a virtual tour of the grounds and stop by the Dunwoody Diorama overlooking the meadow. 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. Free. Donaldson-Bannister Farm, 4831 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 917-658-9035. Gingerbread House Challenge Compete in a Gingerbread House Challenge as you and your team creatively decorate supplied houses with frosting and candy. You can also bring items from home if you’d like. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. $30-$45 per team. Roswell Visual Arts Center, Studio #4A, 10495 Woodstock Road, Roswell. 770-641-3727.

Sparkle Sandy Springs on Sunday includes a nighttime holiday parade. (Courtesy of the city of Sandy Springs) Sparkle Sandy Springs Sandy Springs hosts a nighttime holiday parade, large inflatables, a gift market, music and a tree and menorah lighting. 4-7:30 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. City Springs District, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600. HappyFeat Run, Run Rudolph 5K

Don your Rudolph attire, jingle bells or Christmas pjs and run in this USA Track & Field-certified and electronically chip-timed 5K. 9-11 a.m. Saturday. $35 in advance, $40 on race day. Town Center Park, Buford Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee. 770-945-8996. Noche de Velas Celebrate this Colombian tradition that marks the beginning of the Christmas season with music, crafts, food, vendors and giveaways. 6 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. Lawrenceville Arts Center Courtyard, 125 N. Clayton St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.