15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Happenings including holiday parades, a free Ludacris concert and the Dr Pepper SEC FanFare.
Santa will be available for photos after the Holly Days Parade in Kennesaw on Saturday. (Courtesy of the city of Kennesaw)
By Mary Caldwell – ArtsATL
8 minutes ago
Looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? Holiday parades complete with floats, marching bands and more entertainment are scheduled in Kennesaw and Sandy Springs. And although the SEC Championship game between Georgia and Alabama is sold out, you can still join in the festivities with a free Ludacris concert and games, interactive events and other activities at the Dr Pepper SEC FanFare.
Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
The historic cemetery puts on a two-day celebration that includes a community Christmas tree lighting, holiday market, music, holiday crafts and snow to frolic in for kids, photos with Santa and cemetery tours.
5-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Free admission to celebration, $20 cemetery tours, $30 photos with Santa. Oakland Cemetery, 374 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-549-8932.
Ludacris, shown onstage at One Musicfest in Piedmont Park in October, will perform a free concert as part of the Dr Pepper SEC FanFare on Saturday. (Ryan Fleisher/For the AJC)
See Grammy Award-winning artist Ludacris perform and take part in games, interactive events, pep rallies and displays for fans as part of the Dr Pepper SEC FanFare in advance of the SEC Championship Game.
Noon Saturday, concert. 1-7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dr Pepper SEC FanFare. Free. Georgia World Congress Center, Building C, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-223-4000.
Activities include exploring decorated historic houses and exhibits, enjoying story times, taking part in historic holiday traditions like fruit sugaring, strolling through wintertime Goizueta Gardens and browsing in the holiday shop.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Included with admission price of $27 for adults, $24 for youth and free for children 3 and under. Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-814-4000.
Shop for unique, handmade and/or eco-friendly gifts such as art, jewelry, candles, food, bath products and more. You’re also welcome to explore the Chattahoochee Nature Center grounds with free admission on this day.
Bring the family to Chamblee for a Christmas tree lighting, menorah ceremony, holiday story times for Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, train rides for kids, photos with Santa and pet photos with the Grinch.
5-8 p.m. Friday. City Hall, 3518 Broad St., Chamblee. 770-986-5010.