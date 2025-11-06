News UPS warns of delivery delays after its plane crash at Louisville hub The Sandy Springs-based shipping giant is resuming operations at its hub, but effects of the crash continue. The air traffic control tower is seen on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, while smoke rises from the crash site of UPS flight 2976 near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Ky. (Jon Cherry/AP)

UPS has resumed operations at its air hub in Louisville, Kentucky, following the deadly crash of one of its cargo planes on Tuesday afternoon, but it warned of delivery delays. Sandy Springs-based UPS had canceled major package sorting operations at its main hub in Louisville on Tuesday evening and Wednesday after the fiery crash of UPS flight 2976. There are 12 confirmed dead so far.

RELATED Louisville plane crash response in ‘recovery mode,’ UPS operations disrupted Late Wednesday, UPS said its operations at its Louisville hub were resuming for its night package sorting operation. “Our goal is to begin returning the network to a normal cadence with flights arriving at destinations on Thursday morning,” UPS said. The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport also said late Wednesday it reopened the second of its three runways, after two had been closed since Tuesday night because of the plane crash. This photo provided by Chuck Fugate shows thick, black smoke rising after reports of a plane crash at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, as seen from Fugate's condo in Jeffersonville, Ind. (Chuck Fugate via AP)

Still, the disruption of operations at UPS’ largest hub will continue to have some effects.

According to a service alert posted on UPS’ website, the shipping giant’s Next Day Air Early packages and Worldwide Express Plus delivery commitment times will be extended by 90 minutes. And its Next Day Air, 2nd Day Air A.M. and Worldwide Express delivery commitment times for the U.S., as well as other air services, will be delayed until 11:59 p.m. on the day the packages are supposed to be delivered. Beyond that, UPS said it is no longer guaranteeing money back for late deliveries for all packages shipped from or delivered to the United States “until further notice.” If you have a UPS package out for delivery, you can track the package for the status of your shipment and check UPS service alerts for any updates on service delays. Meanwhile, an investigation and recovery operation continue at the Louisville crash site.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said responders at the half-mile-long debris field from the crash moved Wednesday “from a rescue to a recovery mode. We do not expect to find anyone else alive in the area.” The National Transportation Safety Board is in Louisville with a “go team” to investigate the disaster. UPS flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday fully loaded with fuel after taking off from Louisville bound for Honolulu, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane had three crew members on board as it rolled down the runway for takeoff when a large plume of fire came from the left wing area, according to the NTSB.

The left engine came off the wing during the takeoff roll, according to NTSB Member Todd Inman. The plane lifted off and gained enough altitude to clear the fence at the end of the runway, But then the aircraft hit buildings and the ground outside the airport property. A fire erupted, stretching for almost half a mile. Plumes of smoke rise from the area of a UPS cargo plane crash at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (Jon Cherry/AP) UPS CEO Carol Tomé sent a message to employees acknowledging the company has “suffered a tragic accident involving Flight 2976.” “We are deeply saddened and our hearts continue to be with all who have been impacted,” Tomé wrote.