UPS warns of delivery delays after its plane crash at Louisville hub
The Sandy Springs-based shipping giant is resuming operations at its hub, but effects of the crash continue.
The air traffic control tower is seen on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, while smoke rises from the crash site of UPS flight 2976 near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Ky. (Jon Cherry/AP)
UPS has resumed operations at its air hub in Louisville, Kentucky, following the deadly crash of one of its cargo planes on Tuesday afternoon, but it warned of delivery delays.
Sandy Springs-based UPS had canceled major package sorting operations at its main hub in Louisville on Tuesday evening and Wednesday after the fiery crash of UPS flight 2976. There are 12 confirmed dead so far.
Late Wednesday, UPS said its operations at its Louisville hub were resuming for its night package sorting operation.
“Our goal is to begin returning the network to a normal cadence with flights arriving at destinations on Thursday morning,” UPS said.
The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport also said late Wednesday it reopened the second of its three runways, after two had been closed since Tuesday night because of the plane crash.
This photo provided by Chuck Fugate shows thick, black smoke rising after reports of a plane crash at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, as seen from Fugate's condo in Jeffersonville, Ind. (Chuck Fugate via AP)
Still, the disruption of operations at UPS’ largest hub will continue to have some effects.
According to a service alert posted on UPS’ website, the shipping giant’s Next Day Air Early packages and Worldwide Express Plus delivery commitment times will be extended by 90 minutes.
And its Next Day Air, 2nd Day Air A.M. and Worldwide Express delivery commitment times for the U.S., as well as other air services, will be delayed until 11:59 p.m. on the day the packages are supposed to be delivered.
Beyond that, UPS said it is no longer guaranteeing money back for late deliveries for all packages shipped from or delivered to the United States “until further notice.”