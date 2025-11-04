Business UPS Louisville hub shut down following air crash, injuries reported The ‘Worldport’ in Kentucky is UPS’ largest global package handling facility. A fireball erupts near airport property after reports of a UPS plane crash at Louisville International Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

By Emma Hurt Updated 31 minutes ago link copied

A UPS plane crashed near the company’s global air hub at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky on Tuesday evening, shutting down commercial operations there as authorities rushed to assist injured people and contend with fire and debris in the area. UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. local time after taking off from Louisville for Honolulu, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Three crewmembers were onboard, UPS confirmed, but it has not confirmed any casualties. Aerial video from CBS News appeared to show a string of buildings and parking lots near the airport engulfed in flame. The airfield is closed, disrupting UPS’ global logistics operations. The “Worldport” is UPS’ largest global package handling facility with 20,000 employees and 300 daily flights. A plume of smoke wafts over airport property after reports of a plane crash at Louisville International Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Although both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, the NTSB will “lead the investigation and will provide all updates.” The plane involved was a McDonnell Douglas MD-11, a wide-body cargo jet.