UPS Louisville hub shut down following air crash, injuries reported

A UPS plane crashed near the company’s global air hub at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky on Tuesday evening, shutting down commercial operations there as authorities rushed to assist injured people and contend with fire and debris in the area.
UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. local time after taking off from Louisville for Honolulu, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Three crewmembers were onboard, UPS confirmed, but it has not confirmed any casualties.
Aerial video from CBS News appeared to show a string of buildings and parking lots near the airport engulfed in flame.
The airfield is closed, disrupting UPS’ global logistics operations. The “Worldport” is UPS’ largest global package handling facility with 20,000 employees and 300 daily flights.
A plume of smoke wafts over airport property after reports of a plane crash at Louisville International Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)
Although both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, the NTSB will “lead the investigation and will provide all updates.” The plane involved was a McDonnell Douglas MD-11, a wide-body cargo jet.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear posted on social media: “The situation is serious. Please pray for the families affected.”
The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department has issued an extensive shelter-in-place order around the airport.
The company has said its “Worldport” can reach 95% of the American population in four hours. The operation sorts more than 400,000 packages an hour.
— Staff writer Kelly Yamanouchi contributed to this report.
A Kentucky Department of Transportation camera captured a plume of smoke rising above Louisville International Airport on Tuesday. UPS Flight 2976 crashed after taking off, the FAA confirmed. (Screen grab of a Kentucky Department of Transportation traffic camera)
As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
