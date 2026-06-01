Metro Atlanta Alpharetta man whose fraud included fake UGA tickets sentenced to 4 years Matthew Neet was also ordered to pay nearly $1 million in restitution. An Alpharetta man was sentenced in federal court to four years in prison in connection with a three-year scheme involving bogus investments and fake University of Georgia football tickets, officials said. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Andre Butso 39 minutes ago Share

Matthew Neet had an idyllic life of Christian ministry and mentorship with a wife and three children before mounting financial pressure pushed him to a life of crime, he told a federal judge. Under pressure to make up for losses in some poor real estate investments he’d made, Neet carried out a three-year scheme in which prosecutors said he conned investors and fans out of nearly $1 million in bogus investment opportunities and fake tickets for events such as University of Georgia football games.

In his quest to be seen as a successful business owner, he poured his own family’s money into a series of projects, and trying to sustain them over time led to him becoming more desperate, he said in a memo filed in Georgia federal court ahead of his sentencing last week. “In his own words, he ‘replaced God with money’ and financial success became an idol,” Neet’s attorney said in the memo asking for a sentence of time served. He’s been in custody since October 2024, according to court records. U.S. District Judge Michael Brown sentenced Neet to four years in federal prison plus three years of supervised release Thursday. Neet must also pay $948,104.91 in restitution to his victims, the judge said. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Neet’s scheme spanned from September 2021 until October 2024, when he was arrested in Louisiana.

During this time, he sold fans fake tickets to UGA sporting events and even a Taylor Swift concert at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans during the “Eras Tour,” prosecutors said.