Metro Atlanta CobbLinc first public transit agency to deploy AV tech with Cumberland shuttle Project is a way to provide first- and last-mile service for people taking public transportation.

Long a key testing ground for personal autonomous vehicle technology, the Atlanta metro is soon to become a laboratory for driverless public transit. When Cobb County launches its autonomous network in the Cumberland area, CobbLinc will be the first public transit agency in the state to deploy AV technology.

Eight driverless shuttles on a roughly 3-mile route will connect key landmarks within the lively entertainment and business district, including Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta, Cumberland Mall and the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. RELATED County rideshare programs are popular, but future is uncertain But officials with the project also see an opportunity to test a potential solution to one of the more challenging mobility dilemmas facing transit operators: How to provide first- and last-mile service effectively. “It’s the biggest gap we have in public transportation,” said Joe Moye, whose company Beep piloted the Cumberland Hopper shuttle as a test run for the expanded service that’s set to begin in 2027. Smooth first- and last-mile connections make public transit more accessible and can encourage people to opt for transit instead of driving themselves or using rideshare services. It can be costly to provide at scale, however.

CobbLinc and other transit agencies have been experimenting with microtransit as a solution for several years now, but with human drivers instead of autonomous vehicles.

MARTA tested microtransit zones in 2022 and is bringing them back in 2026 as part of its bus network redesign. Gwinnett County operates microtransit zones in Snellville, Norcross and Lawrenceville. In addition to the Cumberland Hopper pilot, autonomous microtransit programs have been tested in places like Peachtree Corners, where a shuttle operated by May Mobility connects different locations around the city. Next year, the Atlanta Beltline plans to launch a micromobility pilot with Beep to bring driverless shuttles to neighborhoods near the Westside trail. Executive director for the Cumberland Community Improvement District Kim Menefee speaks during a press conference on the I-285 Pedestrian Bridge in Cobb County on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) The Cumberland Community Improvement District has been trying to improve mobility within the district for years, Executive Director Kim Menefee said. The area is divided by interstates and other busy roads like Cobb Parkway that make it easy to get to the district but difficult to get around once there. “We needed another mobility that really addressed first- and last-mile connectivity,” Menefee said.

A master planning process in 2017 led to plans for dedicated walking and bike paths as well as the Beep pilot program. The Cumberland Hopper, as the shuttle service was dubbed, launched in 2023 and ferried 11,000 passengers before wrapping up at the end of 2024. The Hopper operated two routes, one aimed primarily at visitors to Braves games and the Battery, and another serving office workers at the Galleria Office Park. The two test cases helped show how different types of riders might use the service, as well as what kind of demand there would be. “The Hopper showed us what was possible,” said Stephen Gentry, the CID’s treasurer. Expanding the pilot was made possible primarily with funding from the Federal Transit Administration, which awarded CobbLinc with a $6.6 million grant that will cover three years of service. The CID, which funded the pilot program, is also putting up the matching funding for the expansion, about $1.2 million. Treasurer of the Cumberland Community Improvement District Stephen Gentry speaks during a press conference on the I-285 Pedestrian Bridge in Cobb County on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)