A.M. ATL: School work

Morning, y’all! Less than 40 days until Christmas! Just a gentle reminder. OK, more like a curse, and now everyone’s stressed. I’m sorry we had to start the week like this. It can only go up from here.
Let’s get to it.
Morning, y’all! Less than 40 days until Christmas! Just a gentle reminder. OK, more like a curse, and now everyone’s stressed. I’m sorry we had to start the week like this. It can only go up from here.
Let’s get to it.
If you can’t find someone to do the work, do it yourself. That’s the Pete Skandalakis way.
Skandalakis, the head of the state agency tasked with naming a replacement prosecutor for District Attorney Fani Willis in the sprawling Georgia election interference case against President Donald Trump, says he couldn’t find anyone to take on the job.
So, he appointed himself.
🔎 READ MORE: What to know about the new prosecutor
Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.
Atlanta Public Schools has developed a plan to tackle declining enrollment and rising costs in the district’s schools. As you can imagine, it’s highly divisive.
The AJC has a series of essays from education experts on the pros and cons of APS Forward 2040. One thing is clear: Even those who support it say it would involve painful decisions.
🔎 READ MORE: Atlantans speak out about major school proposal
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has been marching to the beat of her own drum lately, voicing support for victims of sexual assault, calling for the release of the Epstein files and criticizing fellow Republicans for lack of attention to affordable health care during the government shutdown.
It was only a matter of time until Trump said something. Now up is down, down is up and things have hit another level.
🔎 READ MORE: What Greene says she stands for now
📄 A “deluge of Republicans” in the House will back a vote to release files related to the Epstein sex trafficking investigations, say lawmakers leading the charge. That vote could come this week, bringing to the floor a growing divide among the GOP.
🗳️ Meet the first Democratic Socialist ever elected to Atlanta City Council, a 32-year-old progressive organizer who supports racial justice, workers’ rights and reproductive choice. They won by a landslide, btw.
⚡ Future data centers, like those rising barnacle-like all over Georgia, are driving up predicted energy demands. States want proof they’ll actually get built first.
Now in its fourth year, Atlanta’s First Voices Festival celebrates indigenous people of the South while taking an honest look at the tragedies and tribulations of past and present.
🔎 READ MORE: Upcoming events in the First Voices Festival
History happened here: The Muscogee Nation originated in Georgia before they were expelled and marched on the Creek Trail of Tears to Oklahoma in the 1830s and 1840s under the Indian Removal Act. Thousands of Muscogee people died from disease, violence and starvation during the forced exodus.
Takeaways from the Falcons’ 30-27 loss to the Panthers
There’s a famous painting by Chinese artist Xue Jiye called “Face Off,” which depicts a guy sitting on the floor peeling off his own face. It’s pretty NSFW, if you look it up. Anyway, that’s what it feels like to be a Falcons fan sometimes.
Elsewhere in football: Georgia wins big over Texas, Georgia Tech wins ugly over Boston College
As usual, Georgia Tech coach Brent Key had some measured gems of wisdom. “I’m always happy to get a win, regardless of how the win occurs or who it’s against,” Key said. “But I’m also not going to blow smoke up people’s butts, either. I was disappointed in some things in the game.” A poet.
$980M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Newnan
It was the largest in Georgia history. Someone in Newnan’s about to be very popular.
Cities and states are turning to AI to improve road safety
What AI can do: Detect a pothole (maybe). What AI can’t do: Fix the pothole.
Nov. 17, 1947
Piano, kitten, and dishwasher: Gifts for household of Lilybet. A dishwashing machine, a grand piano, the manuscript of a symphony, two home movie sets, a Bible, a giant fish and a Siamese kitten were listed Sunday among the latest wedding presents for Princess Elizabeth. The electric dishwasher was the Princess’ own idea.
Well, that’s the perfect Christmas list sorted. (The symphony was “dedicated to the Princess by composer Yuri Arbatsky, a Russian living in Regensburg, Germany.” Jealous!)
A little more AI slander, as a treat: While I concede AI could be used to improve road safety, we have a ways to go. I had a friend who worked for a company that made AI-enhanced logistics and safety tech for trucking businesses. One of their AI programs recorded a driver flagrantly running stop signs, one after the other. When they pulled the camera records, guess what they found? A truck in front of the driver was carrying ... a pile of stop signs.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
Until next time.