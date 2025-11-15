$980M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Newnan

The Mega Millions jackpot was won Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, from the luck of a ticket purchased at a Publix in Newnan. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Jackpot becomes largest in Georgia’s history and eighth in game’s history.

The player, who bought their ticket in Newnan, matched all six numbers during a Friday evening drawing and won a jackpot worth an estimated $980 million.

A Mega Millions ticket sold in metro Atlanta just made someone a multimillionaire.

It has an estimated cash value of $452.2 million.

“We are thrilled to congratulate the largest winner in our state’s history,” Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said in a news release. “With every Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia supporting HOPE and Pre-K, Georgia’s students and families are also big winners.”

The ticket was sold at a Publix located at 4000 U.S. 29, about 40 minutes southwest of Atlanta.

The winning numbers were 1, 8, 11, 12 and 57 and the Mega Ball was 7. The winner overcame the odds of 1 in 290.5 million by matching all six numbers.