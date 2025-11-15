$980M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Newnan

A Mega Millions ticket sold in metro Atlanta just made someone a multimillionaire.
The player, who bought their ticket in Newnan, matched all six numbers during a Friday evening drawing and won a jackpot worth an estimated $980 million.
It has an estimated cash value of $452.2 million.
“We are thrilled to congratulate the largest winner in our state’s history,” Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said in a news release. “With every Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia supporting HOPE and Pre-K, Georgia’s students and families are also big winners.”
The ticket was sold at a Publix located at 4000 U.S. 29, about 40 minutes southwest of Atlanta.
The winning numbers were 1, 8, 11, 12 and 57 and the Mega Ball was 7. The winner overcame the odds of 1 in 290.5 million by matching all six numbers.
The payout surpasses a previous record when a Powerball ticket sold in Buford in October 2023 yielded a $478.2 million jackpot. Two people shared that prize and opted for the cash option of $230.6 million.
The Mega Millions jackpot had been growing since the end of June after $348 million was won in Virginia. Friday’s win was the fifth of the year and the first in Georgia since November 2016.
It’s the largest prize ever won in the month of November and the eighth-largest jackpot in the game’s history.
The largest jackpot prize remains as $1.602 billion won in 2023 in Florida.
A retailer who sells a winning jackpot ticket also profits, as they can earn the $50,000 retailer incentive bonus payment.
Mega Millions tickets are $5 per play with a multiplier included. Drawings are held at 11 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.