Teamsters trash collectors in Alpharetta area end months-long strike

Republic Services and the Teamsters union have ratified a new labor contract. (Courtesy Republic Services via City of Alpharetta 202)

Republic Services said then that it had planned for the possibility of a work stoppage and had “taken several steps to continue providing service, including securing Republic Services employees from other locations prioritizing routes and optimizing route efficiency.”

About 33 workers who handle trash pickup for tens of thousands of Alpharetta residents and for some businesses in a 20-mile radius went on strike in early July , picketing in front of a Republic facility in Cumming.

The Teamsters union said its members who handle trash collection for Republic Services in the Alpharetta area have ratified a new labor contract, ending a months-long strike.

But it also apologized to customers for any inconvenience caused by the work stoppage.

Alpharetta city administrator Chris Lagerbloom said in an email that Republic “did a really good job making sure service levels were not diminished in Alpharetta and brought staffing in from other parts of the region and country.”

Republic declined to give details on the labor deal but said the four-year contract “benefits our employees, our customers and our company.”

The Teamsters union said the new contract includes a 17% wage increase over the four-year term and a $1,000 signing bonus.