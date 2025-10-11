Sweet Tea: Cute as a button

Yes, it's a button hearse. Humans are born to create, and Dalton Stevens took full advantage of his birthright.

We love a man who knows what he likes, and Dalton Stevens liked buttons. A lot.

The story of the Button King began near Bishopville, South Carolina in 1983 out of insomnia and boredom, when Stevens decided to sew a bunch of buttons onto a denim suit.

The Button Suit was a hit, so he made a button guitar, a button car, and in 1987, the South Carolina man made it onto the Johnny Carson Show, charming the king of late night with a tune:

If you like the color of my clothes, would you give me buttons instead of a rose

Buttons can be square or round. They keep my pants from falling down.