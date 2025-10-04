Sweet Tea: All aboard

The General locomotive, the starring player in the Great Locomotive Chase, is housed at the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History in Kennesaw.

October is National Book Month, which is a good time to remember whatever way you read is the right way. Audiobooks, ebooks, graphic novels, stuff that would make romantic partners concerned about your tastes ... it’s all good. We need more reading in the world, however it comes.

Here’s a piece of thrilling Civil War history, lived out once more this September in north Georgia. In 1862, Union Army volunteers captured a train going north from Atlanta to Chattanooga, destroying as much of the vital Southern railway as possible to cut off resources into Tennessee.

The Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Kentucky, covers the boxing great's life in and out of the ring.

Who doesn’t love a good, hyper specific museum? I’m partial to the Sigal Music Museum in Greenville, South Carolina, which has all kinds of fascinating pianos, claviers, guitars and other instruments on display.

Also on the bucket list: The Art Shop in Greensboro, North Carolina, which houses a huge collection of works by famous romance novel cover artist Pino Daeni. We all have our thing.

We’ve spotlighted a few more neat Southern museums:

The Gallery of Iconic Guitars: Also known as The GIG (excellent), this museum houses nearly 500 rare guitars and lutes in the heart of Music City itself, Nashville.

Also known as The GIG (excellent), this museum houses nearly 500 rare guitars and lutes in the heart of Music City itself, Nashville. The Andy Griffith Museum: Wander through the entertainment icon’s life and career with costumes, signage, photos, props and other memorabilia in his hometown of Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Wander through the entertainment icon’s life and career with costumes, signage, photos, props and other memorabilia in his hometown of Mount Airy, North Carolina. The Muhammad Ali Center: This interactive experience takes visitors through Ali’s career as well as his social activism and humanitarian work. Ali and his wife Lonnie opened the center in 2005 in Ali’s hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

If anything, it just makes you realize how many world-changing people and ideas started out right here in the South.