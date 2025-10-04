News

Sweet Tea: All aboard

Plus: Fun museums, chimp sanctuary
By
1 hour ago

October is National Book Month, which is a good time to remember whatever way you read is the right way. Audiobooks, ebooks, graphic novels, stuff that would make romantic partners concerned about your tastes ... it’s all good. We need more reading in the world, however it comes.

Hey there, I’m so glad you’re here. Welcome to Sweet Tea by the AJC, a newsletter for refreshing, positive stories from around the South. Sit and stay awhile. We have so much to tell you.

THE GREAT LOCOMOTIVE CHASE

The General locomotive, the starring player in the Great Locomotive Chase, is housed at the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History in Kennesaw.
Here’s a piece of thrilling Civil War history, lived out once more this September in north Georgia. In 1862, Union Army volunteers captured a train going north from Atlanta to Chattanooga, destroying as much of the vital Southern railway as possible to cut off resources into Tennessee.

Heroes ride again

🚂 Read more from The Chattanooga Times Free Press

SPEAKING OF COOL MUSEUMS ...

The Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Kentucky, covers the boxing great's life in and out of the ring.
Who doesn’t love a good, hyper specific museum? I’m partial to the Sigal Music Museum in Greenville, South Carolina, which has all kinds of fascinating pianos, claviers, guitars and other instruments on display.

Also on the bucket list: The Art Shop in Greensboro, North Carolina, which houses a huge collection of works by famous romance novel cover artist Pino Daeni. We all have our thing.

We’ve spotlighted a few more neat Southern museums:

If anything, it just makes you realize how many world-changing people and ideas started out right here in the South.

🧐 READ MORE: Unique Southern museums from the AJC

CHIMP HAVEN PAYS TRIBUTE

Did you know the world’s largest chimp sanctuary is in Louisiana? Chimp Haven in Keithville, near Shreveport, houses nearly 300 chimps who were previously used for medical research.

Renowned primatologist Jane Goodall even visited the sanctuary in 2018, which the Chimp Haven staff called a “dream come true.” They honored the late Dr. Goodall, who passed away this week.

"All of us at Chimp Haven are forever indebted to Jane and all that she taught us,“ the sanctuary said in a statement. ”Like so many others around the world, we will strive to carry on her legacy in our work with the chimps, and are grateful to you for being part of this work that meant so much to her.”

💐 Read more from The Shreveport-Bossier City Advocate

SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH

🐓 Americus, GA: One hundred people attended a “Hens and Haircut” men’s health event at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Along with prostate cancer screeninga and blood pressure checks, the men were treated to a free haircut from a local barber and, yes, a free hen. More from WSWG

🌳 Vicksburg, MS: The nonprofit group Friends of Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign has raised funds to keep Vicksburg National Military Park, one of Mississippi’s most-visited cultural attractions, open during the government shutdown. That’s a bill of about $2,000 a day, covered for the love of history. More from the AJC

🌾 James Island, SC: Nearly 600 acres of precious Lowcountry wilderness was saved from development by three sisters who kept the land pristine and then willed it to the Charleston Museum. The Dill Sanctuary is now a wildlife refuge that hosts special educational programs. More from The Post and Courier

📖 Baton Rouge, LA: Livingston Parish librarian Amanda Jones was named to the Time100 Next List for speaking out against censorship. She’ll also be featured in a new documentary about librarians and free speech. More from Louisiana First News

💃🏾 Brownsville, TN: A new sculpture of rock n’ roll queen Tina Turner was unveiled in her rural Tennessee hometown. The larger-than-life tribute was created by Atlanta-based sculptor Fred Ajanogha, whose works are widely displayed around the city — including Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. More from the AJC

TELL US SOMETHING GOOD

Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. amatl@ajc.com.

SOUTHERN WISDOM

In a small town, folks have long memories and even longer tongues. That's why we have to be careful how we treat one another.

- Mayberry Sheriff Andy Taylor (Andy Griffith) on "The Andy Griffith Show"

Thank you for reading to the very bottom of Sweet Tea! Join us next week by subscribing to the newsletter.🍑

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

