October is National Book Month, which is a good time to remember whatever way you read is the right way.
Sweet Tea: All aboard
Here’s a piece of thrilling Civil War history, lived out once more this September in north Georgia. In 1862, Union Army volunteers captured a train going north from Atlanta to Chattanooga, destroying as much of the vital Southern railway as possible to cut off resources into Tennessee.
- The raiders were pursued by Confederate forces for 87 miles in what is now known as the Great Locomotive Chase.
- The surviving Union forces were awarded the very first Congressional Medals of Honor.
Heroes ride again
- In Kennesaw, Georgia, thirteen living Medal of Honor recipients and their families boarded a specially outfitted CSX train to retrace the historic chase to Ringgold, Georgia, near Chattanooga.
- Beforehand, they received a military welcome at the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History.
SPEAKING OF COOL MUSEUMS ...
Who doesn’t love a good, hyper specific museum? I’m partial to the Sigal Music Museum in Greenville, South Carolina, which has all kinds of fascinating pianos, claviers, guitars and other instruments on display.
Also on the bucket list: The Art Shop in Greensboro, North Carolina, which houses a huge collection of works by famous romance novel cover artist Pino Daeni. We all have our thing.
We’ve spotlighted a few more neat Southern museums:
- The Gallery of Iconic Guitars: Also known as The GIG (excellent), this museum houses nearly 500 rare guitars and lutes in the heart of Music City itself, Nashville.
- The Andy Griffith Museum: Wander through the entertainment icon’s life and career with costumes, signage, photos, props and other memorabilia in his hometown of Mount Airy, North Carolina.
- The Muhammad Ali Center: This interactive experience takes visitors through Ali’s career as well as his social activism and humanitarian work. Ali and his wife Lonnie opened the center in 2005 in Ali’s hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.
If anything, it just makes you realize how many world-changing people and ideas started out right here in the South.
CHIMP HAVEN PAYS TRIBUTE
Did you know the world’s largest chimp sanctuary is in Louisiana? Chimp Haven in Keithville, near Shreveport, houses nearly 300 chimps who were previously used for medical research.
Renowned primatologist Jane Goodall even visited the sanctuary in 2018, which the Chimp Haven staff called a “dream come true.” They honored the late Dr. Goodall, who passed away this week.
"All of us at Chimp Haven are forever indebted to Jane and all that she taught us,“ the sanctuary said in a statement. ”Like so many others around the world, we will strive to carry on her legacy in our work with the chimps, and are grateful to you for being part of this work that meant so much to her.”
SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH
🐓 Americus, GA: One hundred people attended a “Hens and Haircut” men’s health event at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Along with prostate cancer screeninga and blood pressure checks, the men were treated to a free haircut from a local barber and, yes, a free hen. More from WSWG
🌳 Vicksburg, MS: The nonprofit group Friends of Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign has raised funds to keep Vicksburg National Military Park, one of Mississippi’s most-visited cultural attractions, open during the government shutdown. That’s a bill of about $2,000 a day, covered for the love of history. More from the AJC
🌾 James Island, SC: Nearly 600 acres of precious Lowcountry wilderness was saved from development by three sisters who kept the land pristine and then willed it to the Charleston Museum. The Dill Sanctuary is now a wildlife refuge that hosts special educational programs. More from The Post and Courier
📖 Baton Rouge, LA: Livingston Parish librarian Amanda Jones was named to the Time100 Next List for speaking out against censorship. She’ll also be featured in a new documentary about librarians and free speech. More from Louisiana First News
💃🏾 Brownsville, TN: A new sculpture of rock n’ roll queen Tina Turner was unveiled in her rural Tennessee hometown. The larger-than-life tribute was created by Atlanta-based sculptor Fred Ajanogha, whose works are widely displayed around the city — including Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. More from the AJC
SOUTHERN WISDOM
In a small town, folks have long memories and even longer tongues. That's why we have to be careful how we treat one another.
