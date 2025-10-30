Metro Atlanta Hearing sheds light on mental health of Atlanta airport threat suspect Billy Joe Cagle will remain in federal custody, judge rules. Billy Joe Cagle, 49, threatened to "shoot up" Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Oct. 20, authorities said. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Attorneys representing a man accused of threatening to “shoot up” Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport asked a federal judge during a hearing Wednesday to move him to a mental health facility or place him on house arrest. But prosecutors opposed both suggestions, arguing that a “massacre” was prevented last week when Atlanta police officers arrested Billy Joe Cagle at the airport’s domestic terminal and that the 49-year-old needed to remain in custody.

The hearing shed light on a man whose life was fraying, struggling with mental health problems such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, abusing drugs and alcohol and skipping his medications. He was also separated from his wife of 22 years, who filed for divorce the day after the airport incident. After hearing the arguments, Magistrate Judge John K. Larkins ruled that Cagle should remain in custody after what “could have been a horrific act” that had the “potential of a mass casualty event.” RELATED Man with AR-15 in truck threatened to ‘shoot up’ Atlanta airport, police say On the morning of Oct. 20, the Cartersville man told family members he was driving south on I-75 and was going to shoot some cars, according to federal court documents. Later, Cagle talked to his wife on FaceTime, showing her airport signage and allegedly stating, “I’m at the airport. I’m gonna go rat-a-tatt-tatt.” After she went to the Cartersville Police Department, officials there contacted Atlanta police, who began looking for Cagle. He was eventually found and arrested inside the airport.

No one was injured.

But prosecutor Paul Jones told the judge that parking so close to the airport’s entrance, having an AR-15 inside his vehicle with 27 rounds of ammunition and “scoping out a plan” by walking around inside showed that Cagle planned to go through with an attack. “We were moments away from a mass shooting,” Jones said. Police show the truck and the weapon recovered at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after the incident. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) A federal grand jury indicted Cagle on Wednesday on charges of possession of a gun by a convicted felon, attempted violence at an international airport and for making threats. Jones said Cagle knew he couldn’t legally carry a gun but had recently gone shooting with friends.