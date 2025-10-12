Gridlock Guy: September was dangerous for Georgia pedestrians, could get worse with more dark hours

National Governor’s Office of Highway Safety numbers reflect this danger to commuters outside of cars. The GHSA projected that 7,148 pedestrians died on U.S. roads in 2024. They have to project the numbers, as there is a latency and long process in acquiring the final, precise data. And while that number has decreased in the last couple of years, it is still 16.4% higher than in 2016.

National Governor’s Office of Highway Safety numbers reflect this danger to commuters outside of cars. The GHSA projected that 7,148 pedestrians died on U.S. roads in 2024. They have to project the numbers, as there is a latency and long process in acquiring the final, precise data. And while that number has decreased in the last couple of years, it is still 16.4% higher than in 2016.

As with all road fatalities, pedestrian deaths saw a sharp rise during the high-speed hellscape years in and following the COVID-19 shutdown, peaking in 2022.

Only 4,109 pedestrians died in the U.S. in 2009, so the figure has risen by approximately 3,000. That is an 80% increase. And while both traffic deaths and pedestrian deaths have decreased in the last couple of years, pedestrian fatalities have decreased at a smaller rate. The proportions are off for the most at-risk commuters, as pedestrian deaths accounted for 18% of all traffic fatalities. That percentage has steadily increased, the study notes, since 2009.

Put another way, deaths for people on foot, in wheelchairs or on bicycles increased 80% since 2009, while there was only a 13% increase in all other traffic deaths.

As the days get shorter than they were in September, the risk for those on foot could increase. A different federal data set shows that nearly 80% of pedestrian deaths occurred in dark hours several years ago.

Just as we discussed in last week’s piece on the large amount of school bus crashes in Georgia since the start of the school year, driver behavior is key. Despite the prevalence of hands-free technologies and the passing of the 2018 law, distracted driving is a huge problem. Features inside of cars make piloting one far easier, which can take a driver’s mind off their incredible responsibility of piloting a 2-ton missile.

And patience and empathy seemed to plummet during the tense times of the pandemic, two character tenets of which there seems to be a drought in society, overall. As people selfishly, mindlessly and distractedly rush around, they put each other at far more risk.

Only 4,109 pedestrians died in the U.S. in 2009, so the figure has risen by approximately 3,000. That is an 80% increase. And while both traffic deaths and pedestrian deaths have decreased in the last couple of years, pedestrian fatalities have decreased at a smaller rate. The proportions are off for the most at-risk commuters, as pedestrian deaths accounted for 18% of all traffic fatalities. That percentage has steadily increased, the study notes, since 2009.

Put another way, deaths for people on foot, in wheelchairs or on bicycles increased 80% since 2009, while there was only a 13% increase in all other traffic deaths.

As the days get shorter than they were in September, the risk for those on foot could increase. A different federal data set shows that nearly 80% of pedestrian deaths occurred in dark hours several years ago.

Just as we discussed in last week’s piece on the large amount of school bus crashes in Georgia since the start of the school year, driver behavior is key. Despite the prevalence of hands-free technologies and the passing of the 2018 law, distracted driving is a huge problem. Features inside of cars make piloting one far easier, which can take a driver’s mind off their incredible responsibility of piloting a 2-ton missile.