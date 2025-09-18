Metro Atlanta

South Fulton officer struck by vehicle, flown to hospital

The incident happened Thursday morning near Cascade Road and Old Cascade Road.
A South Fulton police officer was injured when he was struck by a vehicle Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. Details are limited, but officials confirmed the officer was injured around 7 a.m. while helping drivers involved in an earlier crash. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
A South Fulton police officer was injured when he was struck by a vehicle Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. Details are limited, but officials confirmed the officer was injured around 7 a.m. while helping drivers involved in an earlier crash. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
By
Updated 19 minutes ago

South Fulton police said one of their officers was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning on Cascade Road.

Details are limited, but officials confirmed the officer was injured around 7 a.m. while helping drivers involved in an earlier crash.

The officer was seen on a stretcher being carried onto a Grady Memorial Hospital helicopter around 8 a.m. Information about the officer’s condition has not been released.

Georgia State Patrol troopers, who are investigating the incident, are seen focusing on a white Toyota sedan that had its windshield crushed on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Georgia State Patrol troopers, who are investigating the incident, are seen focusing on a white Toyota sedan that had its windshield crushed on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

The driver who struck the officer stayed at the scene, police said. Georgia State Patrol troopers, who are investigating the incident, were seen focusing on a white Toyota sedan that had its windshield crushed and caved in.

Grady launches first ‘air ambulance’

The incident happened in the area of Cascade Road near Old Cascade Road, just east of Fulton Industrial Boulevard. The area remained blocked to traffic at least through 10 a.m.

Officials said the situation remains under investigation.

A car is towed away from the area where a South Fulton police officer was struck by a vehicle on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
A car is towed away from the area where a South Fulton police officer was struck by a vehicle on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

— Freelance photographer Ben Hendren contributed to this article. This is a developing story. The AJC is working to learn more.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

More Stories

The Latest

preston fant firefighter dekalb photo

Flags lowered to half-staff for fallen DeKalb firefighter’s funeral

15m ago

Georgia Lottery player buys $2 million scratch-off ticket in Athens

1h ago

Fall allergies are flaring up. What can you do?

Keep Reading

Investigation closed I-285 in DeKalb for hours after person hit, killed

Clayton County deputy injured in high-speed pursuit on I-75

North Georgia officer shot in line of duty to be released from hospital

Featured

DOWNTOWN GROCERY STORE

Metro Atlanta consumers grapple with higher prices on food, other goods

Raffensperger, who rebuffed Trump in 2020, runs for Georgia governor

South Georgia football coach resigns after 0-5 start