South Fulton officer struck by vehicle, flown to hospital

South Fulton police said one of their officers was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning on Cascade Road.
Details are limited, but officials confirmed the officer was injured around 7 a.m. while helping drivers involved in an earlier crash.
The officer was seen on a stretcher being carried onto a Grady Memorial Hospital helicopter around 8 a.m. Information about the officer’s condition has not been released.
The driver who struck the officer stayed at the scene, police said. Georgia State Patrol troopers, who are investigating the incident, were seen focusing on a white Toyota sedan that had its windshield crushed and caved in.
The incident happened in the area of Cascade Road near Old Cascade Road, just east of Fulton Industrial Boulevard. The area remained blocked to traffic at least through 10 a.m.
Officials said the situation remains under investigation.
