Fulton County’s RICO cases, by the numbers

DA Fani Willis has used the statute more than nearly any other prosecutor in the state.
The sun sets on the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)
The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, under the leadership of Fani Willis, has obtained 14 RICO indictments since Willis took office in January 2021.

Here’s a look at some of the numbers:

- 130 defendants indicted on RICO charges across 14 indictments

- 55 defendants entered RICO guilty pleas

- 17 defendants had RICO charges dropped

- 24 defendants entered Non-RICO guilty pleas

- 29 defendants have pending RICO charges

- 2 defendants have been acquitted of RICO charges by a Fulton jury

- 3 defendants have been convicted of RICO by a Fulton jury

- 6 people were named in the 14 indictments but were never charged with RICO

Sources: Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and analysis by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

