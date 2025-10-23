Fulton County’s RICO cases, by the numbers

The sun sets on the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

DA Fani Willis has used the statute more than nearly any other prosecutor in the state.

Here’s a look at some of the numbers:

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, under the leadership of Fani Willis, has obtained 14 RICO indictments since Willis took office in January 2021.

- 130 defendants indicted on RICO charges across 14 indictments

- 2 defendants have been acquitted of RICO charges by a Fulton jury

- 3 defendants have been convicted of RICO by a Fulton jury

- 6 people were named in the 14 indictments but were never charged with RICO

Sources: Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and analysis by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution