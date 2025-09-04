Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

City officials promised not to increase taxes and said they only want to raise or remove the millage rate cap because doing so helps the city get a better interest rate.

“To raise your taxes is to raise my taxes. I don’t want to pay more taxes,” City Council member Helen Willis told the crowd at Enon Church on Wednesday night. “We are not raising taxes. We’re giving the financial institutions assurance that if anything were to happen, we have the ability to raise the money to still pay them.” The public outcry and mistrust of city leadership is the latest flare-up after months of turmoil for the 8-year-old city of more than 100,000 people. In July, the City Council ordered an independent investigation of the city’s police department after two former officers filed federal lawsuits against the city and its police chief. In July, an auditor recommended that South Fulton not allow its elected leaders to use purchasing cards anymore. Mayor khalid kamau has faced a firestorm of criticism for his international travel at taxpayer expense and other questionable purchases made with his P-card, such as an $1,830 pool table. Also, officials said his wages would be garnished to pay back the city more than $5,000 for a large, vinyl mural installed in the mayoral suite at City Hall. Earlier this year, the City Council called for a forensic audit of his spending, temporarily barred him from city buildings, and seized some items that they allege he purchased improperly.

Against this backdrop, kamau said Wednesday that the City Council would vote Tuesday on whether to remove or raise the cap to finance a $55.8 million police headquarters and a $58 million fire headquarters, which also would serve as a training facility. The 75,000-square-foot police headquarters would sit on nine acres at Old National Highway and Jonesboro Road and include an indoor pistol range, a real-time crime center and an upgraded detention area, officials said. The other facility, in the 3000 block of Cascade Palmetto Highway, is an administrative fire headquarters and training center for police and firefighters. The 50,000-square-foot headquarters on 51 acres also would house a 911 center, a specialized vehicle extraction training area, an auditorium and an emergency vehicle training course.

The financing plan involves the city paying $20 million from its reserves and issuing bonds to secure $96 million at an annual interest rate of about 4.25%, which amounts to an annual payment of about $7 million in principal and interest, according to Ed Wall, the city’s financial adviser.

Wall said the city can afford to pay for it without raising the millage rate but that the 4.25% interest rate was contingent on the city eliminating its millage rate cap or raising it to 18 mills from the current rate of 12.399. The current cap is 13.469.

Wall said the city has been building its credit and “doing a great job with its finances” but is one of only about 10 cities in Georgia that have a cap, putting South Fulton at a disadvantage with lenders.

Officials say the new facilities would improve public safety response times and improve emergency 911 service.

“We need these facilities,” said South Fulton property owner Mike Johnson on Wednesday. “We just need to find another way … without raising the cap.”

Council member Carmalitha Gumbs said that it was important to hear the residents’ concerns, and she echoed that tax hikes are not on the horizon.

“Our facilities are inadequate,” Gumbs said. “In order for us to be a top city, in order for us to attract the best and the brightest, we have to have these facilities.”