Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe is facing criminal charges for at least the second time since he took the badge, this time for his alleged involvement in a fight outside a Midtown bar last month.
Rolfe, who also faced charges in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020, is now being charged with one count of simple assault after the June 29 fight at X Midtown, APD said in a statement.
APD said the decision to charge Rolfe was made after “a thorough and methodical investigation, including interviews with all parties involved and a comprehensive review of all available evidence.”
The case will be turned over to the Fulton County Solicitor General’s Office for review.
Rolfe was placed on administrative leave shortly after the incident.
Rolfe was off-duty at the time of the alleged confrontation with a bar employee.
According to an arrest warrant, two APD officers responded to a report of a fight outside the bar just before 1:30 a.m. June 29 and spotted Rolfe there.
Rolfe, who had a bloody nose, told officers an employee grabbed his friend and started pushing and pulling him outside the business. He also said the employee began punching him, and he defended himself.
However, the employee and witnesses said Rolfe and a friend were the aggressors and the employee was simply trying to protect himself.
The employee was arrested for battery and simple battery and taken to Fulton County Jail. He was released July 1. Neither Rolfe nor his friend have been booked in the incident.
In a 911 call, the employee can be heard saying Rolfe was drunk and following him around as he took out the trash.
The owner of X Midtown said Rolfe and his friend have frequented the business before.
In the earlier incident, Rolfe and fellow APD Officer Devin Brosnan were charged in relation to the shooting of Brooks, who had fallen asleep in his car at a Wendy’s drive-thru in southwest Atlanta and struggled with officers as they tried to arrest him for driving under the influence.
The charges were dropped in August 2022, more than two years after the incident, by a special prosecutor assigned to handle the case.
Rolfe was fired after the Brooks shooting, but was reinstated after he appealed his firing.
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis in 2020 found Rolfe had been reprimanded by the department for his use of force in a 2017 incident, although the department did not make the details of the encounter public.
The analysis found that Rolfe had 12 other incidents at the time, varying from vehicle accidents to citizens’ complaints. He was exonerated in nine of those internal investigations.
Two of the other incidents, which were both vehicle accidents, led to a written reprimand and an oral admonishment. An incident involving the discharge of a firearm in 2015 did not have a conclusion listed in his documents.
Rolfe was accused of shooting a man in the back in 2015. Police said the man was fleeing the scene after driving a stolen truck into a parked police car.
A lawsuit was filed against Rolfe in 2021 alleging he broke a man’s collarbone during a DUI stop. The lawsuit accused Rolfe of using excessive force when he allegedly grabbed Charles Johnson Jr. and threw him to the ground during a May 22, 2020, arrest, “thoroughly breaking his collarbone among other minor injuries.”
The lawsuit was dismissed in March 2022.
This was the second time an APD employee was involved in a dispute outside a bar in June. Last week, four APD recruits were dismissed after a dispute outside an East Point sports bar une 14.
One of the recruits, Wendy Celestin, was charged with three misdemeanors after officers said he fired five shots into the air.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Atlanta Police Department
Ex-APD recruit faces charges after firing gun outside bar, police say
Wendy Celestin was charged with three misdemeanors after officers said he fired five shots into the air during a dispute with security outside U Bar in East Point.
DeKalb jailer fired, arrested after beating inmate with baton
According to arrest warrants, the jailer entered an inmate’s cell on July 4 at the DeKalb County Jail and repeatedly struck the inmate several times with a baton.
A man’s body was found in a burning car. He was killed miles away, warrant says
DeKalb County deputies arrested a suspect in the December killing of a man whose body was discovered in northwest Atlanta.
Featured
Credit: ANDY SHARP / AJC FILE
Tom Cousins, joyful developer who shaped lives and Atlanta’s skyline, dies
Tom Cousins, who reshaped Atlanta's skyline and brought pro basketball and hockey to the city, dies at 93. He was also a legendary philanthropist and political influencer.
After Acuña’s injury, how much worse can things get for the Braves?
The Braves’ 2025 season continues to spiral as Ronald Acuña Jr. suffers another injury and the team faces a possible 100-loss year.
Five issues to watch during the new school year in Georgia
From school safety to cellphone bans, here are five major issues Georgia students and parents should know about as the 2025-26 school year begins.