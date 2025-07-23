Metro Atlanta
Eight residents of cleared homeless camp say city won’t house them

Family members and activists protested the death of Cornelius Taylor, an unhoused man killed when the city cleared an encampment, in front of City Hall in Atlanta on Thursday, January 23, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Family members and activists protested the death of Cornelius Taylor, an unhoused man killed when the city cleared an encampment, in front of City Hall in Atlanta on Thursday, January 23, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By
31 minutes ago

Activists with the Justice for Cornelius Taylor Coalition renewed their criticism of the city of Atlanta Tuesday, infuriated by the failure to house eight former residents of a camp the city cleared earlier this month.

Community activists, advocates for the homeless and several former camp residents spoke outside City Hall on Trinity Avenue at the small rally. They want Mayor Andre Dickens to help the residents get into Welcome House, a supportive housing program and apartment complex southwest of downtown where many people from the Old Wheat Street camp were temporarily housed.

Tim Franzen, a long-standing critic of the city’s homeless policies and a member of the coalition formed after Taylor was crushed at the camp, said six people who couldn’t get into the complex were staying in hotel rooms funded by the coalition.

Franzen said he recently learned that two others, including a veteran and a young mother, were in a Motel 6 on Virginia Avenue, and the hotel management had told them they would have to leave before the coalition stepped in to help.

“We were told that those folks received housing, only to find out that they’re languishing at a Motel 6, being totally uncared for,” Franzen said during the news conference.

The city and Partners for Home, the nonprofit that manages the city’s homeless strategy, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Rudine Kemp, 22, said she had been living at the motel for weeks with her two young children, ages 4 and 5.

“The city has not checked on us … has not (helped) us with any of our needs,” she said.

Allen Hall said he has been homeless for more than 30 years. The 71-year-old said some unhoused people and their families are turned away at Welcome House, but that the coalition had supported him and made sure he had the basic necessities to “survive from day to day.”

Tim Franzen with the Cornelius Taylor Coalition for Justice speaks to the AJC after over 20 unhoused individuals are relocated to The Welcome House from Old Wheat Street, Thursday, July 10, 2025 (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Hendren

icon to expand image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Franzen cast doubt on the city’s ability to complete Downtown Rising, the controversial effort to end homelessness in the downtown core ahead of the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament next summer.

Partners for HOME has said it will offer housing to everyone, and plans to close all camps by the end of the year.

Alison Johnson, executive director of the Housing Justice League, also has doubts.

“The city promised housing for all Old Wheat Street residents. Eight people remain in limbo,” she said in a statement. “If they can’t house eight people — how can we believe their broader promises to end homelessness downtown by the end of the year?”

Taylor was crushed at the Old Wheat Street encampment Jan. 16, when a vehicle witnesses described as a bulldozer or front loader flattened his tent while he was still inside. He was pronounced dead at the Grady Memorial Hospital.

There was no sign that anyone had returned to the camp in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood on Tuesday, after more than 30 people who lived there left before a July 10 clearing.

A City of Atlanta sign warned people that it is unlawful to camp on the public street, and referred anyone who needs housing assistance to dial 311.

Taylor’s cousin Darlene Chaney is part of a wrongful-death lawsuit filed against the city of Atlanta on Friday. She urged the mayor and city to house people, and said Welcome House was ready to take them in.

“They have the beds for our eight people but the city has red tape,” Chaney said last week. “So, I really am calling on the mayor to make the phone call, cut the tape, help us out.”

Darlene Chaney, wearing a hoodie with Cornelius Taylor’s image, reacted during a press conference regarding the cause of death of Taylor, on Thursday, January 30, in Decatur. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Matt Reynolds is a housing reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's local government team.

Richard DeShields (right), chair of the Client Advisory Council for Partners for Home, conducts a survey of unsheltered people at Woodruff Park on Monday, July 7, 2025. This survey will help inform Partners for Home's strategy for assisting the homeless, as well as the controversial "Downtown Rising" plan to provide shelter for the homeless in downtown before the World Cup in 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Milton Myrie had locs for 20 years as a devout Rastafarian and was unable to grow them back after the city of South Fulton forced him to cut his hair for a job as a police officer, he alleged in a federal lawsuit. The case just settled.

Credit: Milton Myrie

This moment from MARTA footage on July 15 captures Beyoncé concertgoers panicking and running as the escalator filled with people began to speed down towards the crowded concourse.

Credit: MARTA

