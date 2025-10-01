Metro Atlanta 1 dead after Smyrna traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting, police say Authorities said the driver of a stolen vehicle was killed in the incident.

By Taylor Croft Updated 2 minutes ago link copied

A man is dead and the GBI is investigating after a traffic stop turned deadly in Smyrna early Friday morning, according to police. Smyrna police officers stopped a suspected stolen vehicle around 6 a.m. near Concord Road and McLinden Avenue, according to a police statement.

“The traffic stop resulted in an officer-involved shooting,” the statement said. “The driver of the stolen auto is deceased.” Hours after the shooting, officials at the scene opened the back of a U-Haul truck involved in the incident. A grill, laundry machine and various bags were stored in the truck. The site is near a mix of shopping centers with retail stores and restaurants, and is just east of the South Cobb Drive and Concord Road intersection. The site is near a mix of shopping centers with retail stores and restaurants, and is just east of the South Cobb Drive and Concord Road intersection. Details about what led to the shooting and the victim’s identity were not released by police.

Officer-involved shooting is a term used by law enforcement that can be broadly applied in a variety of situations. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this language as more details emerge.