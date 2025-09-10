Teen fatally shot at troubled SW Atlanta apartment complex

Throughout the investigation, detectives closed off the complex’s playground, placing at least 20 evidence markers across the scene, Channel 2 Action News reported.

“At this point, we do not have a motive or any suspect,” Atlanta police homicide commander Lt. Andrew Smith said from the scene.

The Villages at Carver apartments are among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that looked into serious crimes and other hazards.

Several people have been killed at the complex, with 2022 being an especially deadly year, according to crime data obtained by the AJC. Four people, three of whom were teenagers, were fatally shot in the first 10 months that year. Three more people were killed in 2023.

