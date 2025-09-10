Teen fatally shot at troubled SW Atlanta apartment complex

A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting at a troubled southwest Atlanta apartment complex late Tuesday.
Police have not released many details, but said they got a call about a person shot in the 200 block of Moury Avenue around 11:30 p.m. That address corresponds with several buildings at the Villages at Carver apartment complex, which sits off Pryor Road just east of I-85.
When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released.
Throughout the investigation, detectives closed off the complex’s playground, placing at least 20 evidence markers across the scene, Channel 2 Action News reported.
“At this point, we do not have a motive or any suspect,” Atlanta police homicide commander Lt. Andrew Smith said from the scene.
The Villages at Carver apartments are among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that looked into serious crimes and other hazards.
Several people have been killed at the complex, with 2022 being an especially deadly year, according to crime data obtained by the AJC. Four people, three of whom were teenagers, were fatally shot in the first 10 months that year. Three more people were killed in 2023.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
911 calls reveal panic after 16-year-old shot at Atlanta home
Police found the teen with apparent gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
16-year-old dies after shooting near Clayton neighborhood clubhouse
Clayton County police are investigating a shooting that killed 16-year-old Zion Barrett near a Hampton-area neighborhood clubhouse.
Armed man shot, killed by Atlanta police outside Midtown hotel, officials say
Officers got a “person armed” call at the 14th Street hotel shortly before 1 a.m.
Featured
Credit: AP
For Koreans in Georgia, Hyundai ICE raid marks a ‘betrayal’
Korean community advocate: `The trust that once linked Georgia and Korea … has been broken.’
Georgia lawyers turn to Hollywood actor to sharpen trial skills
Georgia lawyers are turning to a former Hollywood character actor to improve their trial skills in a quirky, new workshop.
Leaders of Atlanta airport, Delta look to ‘hard decisions’ for future growth
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport General Manager Ricky Smith spoke at an Atlanta Press Club event on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.