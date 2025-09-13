Sweet Tea: Strike up the band

Hey there, I’m so glad you’re here. Welcome to Sweet Tea by the AJC, a newsletter for refreshing, positive stories from around the South. Sit and stay awhile. We have so much to tell you.

Do you now how cool marching band people are? Do you know how hard it is to play an instrument, march, wear weird uniform overalls and remember where you’re going at all times? I mean, I choke if I try to drink water while walking.

Kent Broussard knows the grind. The 66-year-old Louisiana retiree is the oldest member of the award-winning Louisiana State University marching band. He had always wanted to be a part of the LSU band, so after retiring, he shot for the moon. What did it take?

Broussard took up running, trained with a weighted vest and marched around his neighborhood with a 30-pound sousaphone, his big brass instrument of choice.

He also had to actually, you know, enroll in college. So he’s taking classes at LSU, studying for tests, the whole nine yards.

All the hard work paid off: He’s now one of the 325 proud members of the Golden Band from Tigerland.

“I’m doing this because I want to be part of something great, because that’s what they are,” Broussard said

I’m going to cry. What an amazing example of manifesting your dream.