Sweet Tea: Strike up the band
Do you now how cool marching band people are? Do you know how hard it is to play an instrument, march, wear weird uniform overalls and remember where you’re going at all times? I mean, I choke if I try to drink water while walking.
Kent Broussard knows the grind. The 66-year-old Louisiana retiree is the oldest member of the award-winning Louisiana State University marching band. He had always wanted to be a part of the LSU band, so after retiring, he shot for the moon. What did it take?
- Broussard took up running, trained with a weighted vest and marched around his neighborhood with a 30-pound sousaphone, his big brass instrument of choice.
- He also had to actually, you know, enroll in college. So he’s taking classes at LSU, studying for tests, the whole nine yards.
- All the hard work paid off: He’s now one of the 325 proud members of the Golden Band from Tigerland.
- “I’m doing this because I want to be part of something great, because that’s what they are,” Broussard said
I’m going to cry. What an amazing example of manifesting your dream.
🎺 READ MORE: Broussard got a warm welcome from fans
FOLK ART CHURCH
I keep a running list of “Curses and Blessings,” which are just phrases I come across that hold particularly good or dark energy. “Folk art church” definitely feels like a blessing.
The World’s Folk Art Church is a center for creativity and spiritual renewal at Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden, a folk art mecca in Summerville, Georgia. The beautiful structure and surrounding gardens are smothered, covered, capped and topped with Finster’s artwork in a kaleidoscope of curios, colored glass and paintings.
This gem was closed for more than 25 years until a group of art lovers and professionals, some with ties to the Atlanta arts scene, raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to renovate it.
This summer, the beloved homage to the power of folk art opened its doors once again.
🎨 The AJC’s Danielle Charbonneau has a lovely write-up detailing the revival, complete with fascinating photos.
SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH
🎖️ Tuskegee, Alabama: Tuskegee University’s new aviation science program is creating a new generation of pilots to follow in the footsteps of the legendary Tuskegee Airmen. In August, the a 20-year-old aviation science major became the first student from the historically Black school to earn his private pilot’s license in 80 years. More from Tuskegee University.
✈️ Pooler, Georgia: Ancestors of a heroic World War II B-17 crew that gunned down Nazi planes and completed death-defying missions were honored with a surprise reunion at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force. More from Ancestry.com.
🐢 Folly Beach, South Carolina: The South Carolina Aquarium released five rescued sea turtles back into the wild as hundreds of onlookers gathered to cheer. South Carolina takes their sea turtles very seriously, and we love that. The aquarium has rehabilitated and released more than 400 turtles. More from WCSC.
🌽 Alexandria, Virginia: The Veteran Farmer Program at the Arcadia Center for Sustainable Food & Agriculture provides veterans with new skills to help their communities and find a new, hands-on way to heal. More from Arcadia Food.
✍🏽 Cornersville, Mississippi: A writer’s dream is in the worlds on William Faulkner’s old mule farm. The Greenfield Farm Writers Residency will provide a retreat for 40-50 writers per year looking to follow in Faulkner’s footsteps. More from Mississippi Today.
TELL US SOMETHING GOOD
SOUTHERN WISDOM
Never be afraid to raise your voice for honesty and truth and compassion against injustice and lying and greed. If people all over the world would do this, it would change the earth.
