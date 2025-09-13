News

Sweet Tea: Strike up the band

Plus: Folk art church, Tuskegee pilots
By
24 minutes ago

Hey there, I’m so glad you’re here. Welcome to Sweet Tea by the AJC, a newsletter for refreshing, positive stories from around the South. Sit and stay awhile. We have so much to tell you.

THE MUSIC MAN

Kent Broussard, an icon, a legend.
Kent Broussard, an icon, a legend.

Do you now how cool marching band people are? Do you know how hard it is to play an instrument, march, wear weird uniform overalls and remember where you’re going at all times? I mean, I choke if I try to drink water while walking.

Kent Broussard knows the grind. The 66-year-old Louisiana retiree is the oldest member of the award-winning Louisiana State University marching band. He had always wanted to be a part of the LSU band, so after retiring, he shot for the moon. What did it take?

I’m going to cry. What an amazing example of manifesting your dream.

🎺 READ MORE: Broussard got a warm welcome from fans

FOLK ART CHURCH

Howard Finster was a trailblazer in the folk/pop art world. Finster Fest is an annual festival that celebrates his legacy in Summerville.
Howard Finster was a trailblazer in the folk/pop art world. Finster Fest is an annual festival that celebrates his legacy in Summerville.

I keep a running list of “Curses and Blessings,” which are just phrases I come across that hold particularly good or dark energy. “Folk art church” definitely feels like a blessing.

The World’s Folk Art Church is a center for creativity and spiritual renewal at Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden, a folk art mecca in Summerville, Georgia. The beautiful structure and surrounding gardens are smothered, covered, capped and topped with Finster’s artwork in a kaleidoscope of curios, colored glass and paintings.

This gem was closed for more than 25 years until a group of art lovers and professionals, some with ties to the Atlanta arts scene, raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to renovate it.

This summer, the beloved homage to the power of folk art opened its doors once again.

🎨 The AJC’s Danielle Charbonneau has a lovely write-up detailing the revival, complete with fascinating photos.

SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH

🎖️ Tuskegee, Alabama: Tuskegee University’s new aviation science program is creating a new generation of pilots to follow in the footsteps of the legendary Tuskegee Airmen. In August, the a 20-year-old aviation science major became the first student from the historically Black school to earn his private pilot’s license in 80 years. More from Tuskegee University.

✈️ Pooler, Georgia: Ancestors of a heroic World War II B-17 crew that gunned down Nazi planes and completed death-defying missions were honored with a surprise reunion at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force. More from Ancestry.com.

🐢 Folly Beach, South Carolina: The South Carolina Aquarium released five rescued sea turtles back into the wild as hundreds of onlookers gathered to cheer. South Carolina takes their sea turtles very seriously, and we love that. The aquarium has rehabilitated and released more than 400 turtles. More from WCSC.

🌽 Alexandria, Virginia: The Veteran Farmer Program at the Arcadia Center for Sustainable Food & Agriculture provides veterans with new skills to help their communities and find a new, hands-on way to heal. More from Arcadia Food.

✍🏽 Cornersville, Mississippi: A writer’s dream is in the worlds on William Faulkner’s old mule farm. The Greenfield Farm Writers Residency will provide a retreat for 40-50 writers per year looking to follow in Faulkner’s footsteps. More from Mississippi Today.

TELL US SOMETHING GOOD

Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. amatl@ajc.com.

SOUTHERN WISDOM

Never be afraid to raise your voice for honesty and truth and compassion against injustice and lying and greed. If people all over the world would do this, it would change the earth.

- Mississippi author William Faulkner, in an address to the University High School in Oxford in the 1950s

Thank you for reading to the very bottom of Sweet Tea! Join us next week by subscribing to the newsletter.🍑

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

More Stories

The Latest

Atlanta Now Generic Images

Suspect identified after North Georgia officer shot in line of duty

1h ago

Monthlong sewer repairs to block lanes on 10th in Midtown

Fed’s Lisa Cook called Atlanta condo a ‘vacation home,’ undercutting Trump’s fraud claims

Keep Reading

Veteran 11Alive cops reporter Kevin Rowson has died at age 72

South Korean nationals detained in Georgia’s Hyundai raid to be released

Winning tickets sold in Powerball jackpot as 4 Georgia players earn $100K

Featured

rendering oakland cemetery

For the first time in 145 years, you can reserve a spot at Oakland Cemetery

Four decades after her body was found in Cobb woods, she finally has a name

Ex-Stonecrest mayor who embezzled federal COVID funds is off November ballot