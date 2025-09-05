The two women were very close, as they’d known each other since middle school, when Lebby-Wiley started dating one of Wiley’s brothers. She said she spoke with her sister-in-law a few days before her death, and she could tell something was weighing on her.

“My sister’s a very happy person, you know, and just by the tone of her voice, it just sounded like she wasn’t 100% herself. I knew something was bothering her,” Lebby-Wiley said. “But when I asked her, I said, ‘Are you OK?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m good. I’m just tired.’”

She did not anticipate that call would be their last.

On top of having to make funeral arrangements, the family also faces medical expenses for one of Wiley’s adult sons who was inside the apartment at The Hills at Fairington complex. He was seriously injured while jumping from a second-floor window to escape the blaze.

A neighbor’s doorbell camera footage, obtained by Channel 2 Action News and reviewed by the family, shows Wiley’s son hit the ground while pleading for someone to save his mother.

“To hear him cry out for his mom’s safety ... It’s all the more piercing to me,” Wiley’s brother, Rodney Wiley, told the news station upon watching the footage. The 27-year-old needed surgery to put a plate on his pelvis and repair a laceration on his side, Lebby-Wiley said. A GoFundMe has been launched to help with funeral and medical costs.

“Anything will help,” they wrote on the donation site. “Please help us to lay our beautiful Stephanie to rest.”