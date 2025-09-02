Deadly Labor Day fire in Stonecrest investigated as arson, officials say

One woman was rescued from her second-floor apartment and rushed to a hospital with "significant burns and smoke inhalation," according to DeKalb fire officials, but she did not survive. Her name has not been publicly released.

A man was also hospitalized after suffering a serious injury when jumping from an upstairs window. An update on his condition was not provided Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and is being treated as arson, authorities said.

Officials have not said if a suspect has been identified. No other details have been released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.