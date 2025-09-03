A person was found dead after a fire at a Smyrna apartment Wednesday morning, and officials suspect foul play.

Details are limited, but Smyrna firefighters were called to put out the blaze at the Bella 810 apartments on Windy Hill Road around 4:15 a.m. The fire was isolated to one unit. When crews found the victim, they “became suspicious of criminal activity,” according to a fire department statement.

Once the fire was out, the fire department turned the investigation over to police and the fire marshal’s office. Neither agency immediately responded to requests for additional information.