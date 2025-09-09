Fulton judge may dismiss RICO charges against training center protesters

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kevin Farmer told Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s office he was likely to dismiss charges under the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act against more than 60 protesters of Atlanta’s Public Safety Training Center.
Farmer said the AG’s office, which is prosecuting the case, did not have the authority to bring the RICO indictment in the first place.
“At this time, I do not find the Attorney General had the authority to bring this RICO case,” Farmer said.
The announcement was made during a motions hearing Tuesday in Fulton County court. Attorneys for Francis Carrol had filed a motion arguing the indictment should be dismissed because the AG’s office lacked legal authority.
In the motion, attorneys argue that the Georgia Constitution limits the authority of the AG to prosecute criminal actions in the courts of the state.
Farmer told prosecutors that all they needed to do was ask Gov. Brian Kemp to issue a letter allowing them to prosecute the 61 defendants but that they had failed to do so.
“The mechanisms were in place and the steps just weren’t followed,” Farmer said.
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
John Fowler, the state’s lead prosecutor, disagreed with Farmer’s assessment of the situation and said that if the charges are dismissed, the state will appeal.
A total of 61 protesters were charged in August 2023 with violating the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Some faced additional charges of domestic terrorism, arson and money laundering, although the money laundering charges were dropped in September 2024.
Farmer also indicated that he might dismiss the arson charge, since the AG’s office wouldn’t have authority to prosecute that, either. Carroll’s attorneys conceded in their motion that the AG’s office does have jurisdiction to prosecute violations of Georgia’s domestic terrorism statue and the state’s gang statue.
Defense attorney Amanda Clark Palmer, who represents one of the 61 protesters charged, said Farmer’s decision was “absolutely the right call.”
“I think it’s the correct decision once you look at what the law says about what the AG is allowed to do,” said Palmer, who represents defendant Tim Bilodeau. “He exceeded his statutory authority of the cases he’s allowed to prosecute and where.”
The sweeping indictment alleged that the large group of protesters who had tried to stop construction of the training center was part of an “extremist” group that sought to occupy the forest land upon which the center was built.
The indictment, which accused many of the protesters of being “anarchists” and “domestic terrorists” was widely criticized by defense attorneys, some of whom said they thought he overstepped his authority.
“I thought it was ridiculous,” Palmer said Tuesday. “It was the most poorly drafted indictment I’ve ever seen.”
The training center, which also faced opposition from environmental groups, opened on April 29.
This is a developing story. Please tune in to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
Keep Reading
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
South Fulton residents worry plan for new public safety buildings could lead to higher taxes
South Fulton residents voiced concern that removing the millage rate cap to fund new police and fire buildings could lead to higher taxes.
Fulton Commission again delays appointing Republican election board nominees
Fulton Commissioners delayed appointing Republican election board nominees amid an ongoing legal battle between the county and the Fulton Republican Party.
Judge upholds Georgia’s limits on mass-mailing absentee applications
A federal judge ruled in favor of part of Georgia's 2021 voting law that restricts organizations from mass-mailing absentee ballot applications to voters.
Featured
Credit: Corey Bullard/AP
South Korean nationals detained in Georgia’s Hyundai raid to be released
Only "some administrative procedures remain" before the South Korean nationals arrested Thursday in Georgia will be released, according to a South Korean official.
Trump’s tax law boosts safety net for farmers, but tariff uncertainty lingers
President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" bolsters farm subsidies, but uncertainty over tariffs could undermine some of those benefits.
Winning tickets sold in Powerball jackpot as 4 Georgia players earn $100K
A player in Missouri and another in Texas will share the $1.79 billion Powerball prize, the second largest in Powerball history.