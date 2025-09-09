Fulton judge may dismiss RICO charges against training center protesters

Explore New judge plans to streamline sprawling training center RICO case

The announcement was made during a motions hearing Tuesday in Fulton County court. Attorneys for Francis Carrol had filed a motion arguing the indictment should be dismissed because the AG’s office lacked legal authority.

In the motion, attorneys argue that the Georgia Constitution limits the authority of the AG to prosecute criminal actions in the courts of the state.

Farmer told prosecutors that all they needed to do was ask Gov. Brian Kemp to issue a letter allowing them to prosecute the 61 defendants but that they had failed to do so. “The mechanisms were in place and the steps just weren’t followed,” Farmer said.

John Fowler, the state’s lead prosecutor, disagreed with Farmer’s assessment of the situation and said that if the charges are dismissed, the state will appeal.

A total of 61 protesters were charged in August 2023 with violating the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Some faced additional charges of domestic terrorism, arson and money laundering, although the money laundering charges were dropped in September 2024.

Farmer also indicated that he might dismiss the arson charge, since the AG’s office wouldn’t have authority to prosecute that, either. Carroll’s attorneys conceded in their motion that the AG’s office does have jurisdiction to prosecute violations of Georgia’s domestic terrorism statue and the state’s gang statue.

Defense attorney Amanda Clark Palmer, who represents one of the 61 protesters charged, said Farmer’s decision was “absolutely the right call.”

“I think it’s the correct decision once you look at what the law says about what the AG is allowed to do,” said Palmer, who represents defendant Tim Bilodeau. “He exceeded his statutory authority of the cases he’s allowed to prosecute and where.”

The sweeping indictment alleged that the large group of protesters who had tried to stop construction of the training center was part of an “extremist” group that sought to occupy the forest land upon which the center was built.

The indictment, which accused many of the protesters of being “anarchists” and “domestic terrorists” was widely criticized by defense attorneys, some of whom said they thought he overstepped his authority.

“I thought it was ridiculous,” Palmer said Tuesday. “It was the most poorly drafted indictment I’ve ever seen.”

The training center, which also faced opposition from environmental groups, opened on April 29.

This is a developing story. Please tune in to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.