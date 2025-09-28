Forecasters expect weather system to become tropical storm

The National Hurricane Center released a possible track for the system Sunday that is trending east and should have limited impacts for much of Georgia, officials said. (Courtesy of the National Hurricane Center).

Heavy winds and rain expected, though the track will be moving east away from Georgia coast, forecasters say.

The system, which became a tropical depression Saturday morning, will have minimal impacts on Georgia as forecasters believe it will turn east off the Florida coast and won’t hit the U.S. directly.

A weather system in the Atlantic Ocean is gathering steam and projected to become a tropical storm later Sunday before approaching the southeast U.S. coast as a hurricane in the next few days.

Tropical storm conditions were possible in Florida starting Monday and heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding through Wednesday in the coastal Carolinas, where between 2-4 inches of rain are expected, the NHC said. In recent days, the governors of North and South Carolina each declared a state of emergency in preparation of the storm.

Florida’s east coast was under a tropical storm watch Sunday as rainfall and strong winds from the system are projected to impact the state and areas southeast of the peninsula over the weekend.

A tropical depression is a low-pressure area with winds up to 39 mph while tropical storm wind gusts can reach up to 73 mph. The center of the system is expected to remain offshore, but there is still a risk of heavy rainfall and winds for the southeast coast. The center of the system will travel across the Bahamas by Sunday night before turning east-northeast as it moves away from the southeastern U.S. in the coming days, the NHC said.

The system was moving north at about 7 mph. It is expected to strengthen and becomes a tropical storm later Sunday and a hurricane by late Monday or Tuesday that will be named Imelda, the NHC said.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, Tropical Depression Nine was located about 95 miles west of the Bahamas, with maximum sustained winds near 35 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

But the good news is that there is increased confidence from forecasters Sunday that the system will make “an eastward turn off the Florida” coast.

“The size of the wind field will likely increase early/mid next week as storm slows down, then moves eastward,” the National Weather Service in South Carolina said.

GEMA/HS predicts 2-3 inches of rain in eastern and coastal Georgia counties between Monday and Wednesday. The system will likely have “minimal impacts on North and Central GA,” as it moves east, according to the NHC.

“Current track would bring some isolated showers to the area Monday & Tuesday, with breezy easterly winds throughout the week,” the NWS in Atlanta said Sunday.