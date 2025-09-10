Workers detained in a raid at the battery plant on the Hyundai Metaplant campus near Savannah last week were expected to be released to return to South Korea on Wednesday.

But the situation remains fluid and the departure at least as of about noon Wednesday has been canceled.

Korean Air said Tuesday it would operate a charter flight to Atlanta on Wednesday using a Boeing 747, an aircraft that has arrived in Georgia.

But Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said the charter flight to transport the detainees from Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon had been canceled. However, plans may change, according to the airport.