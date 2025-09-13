Cobb elections director departing after less than 2 years

Tate Fall became Cobb County's elections director in December 2023. She will not return to the position after her leave expires toward the end of the year. (Ben Gray/AJC 2024)

Fall, who is on leave, notified the county Board of Elections and Registration that she will not return to the position after her leave expires toward the end of the year, county officials said in a news release.

Cobb County Elections Director Tate Fall is departing from the role she stepped in to less than two years ago.

“Fall expressed her intention to ensure a smooth transition of her duties before her leave concludes,” the release says.

It adds that the elections board has named Michael D’Itri as acting elections director until a permanent successor is appointed. He could not be reached for comment Friday.

County officials said D’Itri has served Cobb County for more than a decade, most recently as manager of the Elections Prep Center Division, streamlining election operations and logistics. Previously, he was a judicial administrative manager with the Clerk of Cobb County Superior Court.

The circumstances surrounding Fall’s leave and planned departure were unclear Friday. She could not be reached for comment. Members of the election board did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.