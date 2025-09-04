Check your Powerball numbers: 2 Georgia players win $1M as jackpot grows

Did you buy a Powerball ticket for Wednesday night’s drawing? Check your numbers, because there were two $1 million tickets sold in Georgia and a few worth $50,000.

No one scored the jackpot though, which will climb to an estimated $1.7 billion for Saturday night’s drawing, making it the third largest since the game’s 1992 inception. The cash value is about $770 million before taxes.

The numbers to match for Wednesday’s drawing are 3, 16, 29, 61, 69 with a Powerball of 22.