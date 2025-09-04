Metro Atlanta
Check your Powerball numbers: 2 Georgia players win $1M as jackpot grows

The grand prize for Saturday’s drawing is now the game’s 3rd largest at $1.7 billion.
0 minutes ago

Did you buy a Powerball ticket for Wednesday night’s drawing? Check your numbers, because there were two $1 million tickets sold in Georgia and a few worth $50,000.

No one scored the jackpot though, which will climb to an estimated $1.7 billion for Saturday night’s drawing, making it the third largest since the game’s 1992 inception. The cash value is about $770 million before taxes.

The numbers to match for Wednesday’s drawing are 3, 16, 29, 61, 69 with a Powerball of 22.

ExploreTicket buyers flock to Georgia for shot at $1B Powerball

The two $1 million-winning tickets sold in Georgia are among 11 such tickets sold nationwide, according to Powerball. Those additional winners, matching all five white balls, bought their tickets in California, where two were sold; Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Also in Georgia, six tickets matched four white balls and the Powerball for a $50,000 windfall. One of them included the Power Play, bumping that person’s prize to $100,000.

Information about where in the state those winning tickets were purchased was not immediately available Thursday morning.

In total, more than 6.3 million tickets won at least some cash prizes in Wednesday’s drawing, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

Saturday’s drawing will be the 42nd since May 31, when someone last hit the jackpot in California. That will set a record for the most consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The previous record was a 41-draw streak that ended with a $1.3 billion win in Oregon last year.

Overall, the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 25. But to claim the jackpot, those odds are astronomically slim at 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m., just before the nightly broadcast of Channel 2 Action News.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

  1. $2.04 Billion on Nov. 7, 2022, in California
  2. $1.765 Billion on Oct. 11, 2023, in California
  3. $1.70 Billion (estimated) for Saturday’s drawing
  4. $1.586 Billion on Jan. 13, 2016, in California, Florida and Tennessee
  5. $1.326 Billion on April 6, 2024, in Oregon
  6. $1.08 Billion on July 19, 2023, in California
  7. $842.4 Million on Jan. 1, 2024, in Michigan
  8. 768.4 million on March 27, 2019, in Wisconsin
  9. $758.7 million on Aug. 23, 2017, in Massachusetts
  10. $754.6 Million on Feb. 6, 2023, Washington

Source: Powerball

