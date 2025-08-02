While it was a smaller amount, a Norcross resident won the top prize of $1 million from a “Lucky 7 Multiplier” scratcher. The player claimed their winnings Monday after buying the ticket from a small food mart at a Citgo gas station on Norcross Tucker Road.

To win, players must match the numbers on their scratcher to the winning numbers. The odds of taking home the top prize are 1 in 1.6 million.

Georgia is one of the few states that allows lottery winners to remain anonymous. The jackpot numbers reflect pretax amounts.