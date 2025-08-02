Georgia Lottery tickets purchased in metro Atlanta turned two players into millionaires this week.
During Tuesday night’s drawing of “Fantasy 5,” a player hit the jackpot of just over $1.6 million. The winning ticket was bought at an Exxon gas station on Bear Creek Boulevard in Hampton.
“Fantasy 5” drawings are held daily, and jackpots start at $125,000.
While it was a smaller amount, a Norcross resident won the top prize of $1 million from a “Lucky 7 Multiplier” scratcher. The player claimed their winnings Monday after buying the ticket from a small food mart at a Citgo gas station on Norcross Tucker Road.
To win, players must match the numbers on their scratcher to the winning numbers. The odds of taking home the top prize are 1 in 1.6 million.
Georgia is one of the few states that allows lottery winners to remain anonymous. The jackpot numbers reflect pretax amounts.
