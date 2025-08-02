Metro Atlanta
2 Georgia Lottery players win big after buying tickets in metro Atlanta

Winning tickets were bought in Hampton, Norcross.
By
40 minutes ago

Georgia Lottery tickets purchased in metro Atlanta turned two players into millionaires this week.

During Tuesday night’s drawing of “Fantasy 5,” a player hit the jackpot of just over $1.6 million. The winning ticket was bought at an Exxon gas station on Bear Creek Boulevard in Hampton.

“Fantasy 5” drawings are held daily, and jackpots start at $125,000.

While it was a smaller amount, a Norcross resident won the top prize of $1 million from a “Lucky 7 Multiplier” scratcher. The player claimed their winnings Monday after buying the ticket from a small food mart at a Citgo gas station on Norcross Tucker Road.

To win, players must match the numbers on their scratcher to the winning numbers. The odds of taking home the top prize are 1 in 1.6 million.

Georgia is one of the few states that allows lottery winners to remain anonymous. The jackpot numbers reflect pretax amounts.

