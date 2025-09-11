11 Georgia Powerball players win $50K as jackpot soars to $1.3 billion

» 4 Mile Grocery, 3334 Mineral Bluff Highway, Mineral Bluff

» Neighborhood Petroleum, 1827 Highway 212 SW, Conyers

» Friendly Express, 4230 US Highway 17 North, Brunswick

» J&S Food Mart, 2224 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

» Racetrac, 4350 Wade Green Road, Kennesaw

» Rome Liquor & Tobacco, 600 E. 2nd Ave. SW, Rome

» Zippy, 309 North 3rd Street, Vienna

» Harry’s, 1195 Cedar Shoals Drive, Athens

» Racetrac, 1907 Chattanooga Road, Dalton

» BP West, 295 West Clinton Street, Gray

» Flash Food, 1712 Memorial Drive, Waycross

Nationwide, there were 124 tickets that won the $50,000 prize and 25 that won $150,000 with the Power Play option.

There is still a chance to win big during Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. It ranks as the fifth largest since the game launched in 1992 and the ninth largest among U.S. lottery jackpot games, according to the Powerball website. The $1.3 billion jackpot has an estimated cash value of $589 million.

The drawing will be the 41st drawing since the jackpot was last won in California on May 31, the website states, and the odds of producing a winner seem decent. The longest Powerball jackpot run has been 42 consecutive drawings in April 2024, with one lucky Oregonian winning $1.3 billion.

Winners can choose between an annuitized prize or a lump-sum payment of the cash value, with neither estimate including taxes.

On Monday night, no Georgia tickets matched all five white balls for a $1 million prize, but 10 such winning tickets were sold nationwide, according to Powerball. They were purchased in California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, two in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 25, according to Powerball. The odds of winning the jackpot, however, are 1 in 292.2 million. You can watch the Powerball drawings live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights on Channel 2 Action News before the 11 p.m. news broadcast.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion on Nov. 7, 2022, in California $1.765 billion on Oct. 11, 2023, in California $1.586 billion on Jan. 13, 2016, in California, Florida and Tennessee $1.326 billion on April 6, 2024, in Oregon $1.30 Billion (estimated) for Wednesday’s drawing $1.08 billion on July 19, 2023, in California $842.4 million on Jan. 1, 2024, in Michigan $768.4 million on March 27, 2019, in Wisconsin $758.7 million on Aug. 23, 2017, in Massachusetts $754.6 million on Feb. 6, 2023, in Washington

Source: Powerball