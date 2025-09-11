11 Georgia Powerball players win $50K as jackpot soars to $1.3 billion

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to a whopping $1.3 billion after no one matched all six numbers, but 11 Georgia players still scored big with $50,000 winnings during Monday night’s drawing.
The numbers to match were 8, 23, 25, 40, 53 white balls with a red Powerball of 5. To win the $50,000 prize, players needed to match four white balls and the Powerball.
According to the Georgia Lottery, here is where the 11 winning tickets were purchased:
» 4 Mile Grocery, 3334 Mineral Bluff Highway, Mineral Bluff
» Neighborhood Petroleum, 1827 Highway 212 SW, Conyers
» Friendly Express, 4230 US Highway 17 North, Brunswick
» J&S Food Mart, 2224 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
» Racetrac, 4350 Wade Green Road, Kennesaw
» Rome Liquor & Tobacco, 600 E. 2nd Ave. SW, Rome
» Zippy, 309 North 3rd Street, Vienna
» Harry’s, 1195 Cedar Shoals Drive, Athens
» Racetrac, 1907 Chattanooga Road, Dalton
» BP West, 295 West Clinton Street, Gray
» Flash Food, 1712 Memorial Drive, Waycross
Nationwide, there were 124 tickets that won the $50,000 prize and 25 that won $150,000 with the Power Play option.
There is still a chance to win big during Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. It ranks as the fifth largest since the game launched in 1992 and the ninth largest among U.S. lottery jackpot games, according to the Powerball website. The $1.3 billion jackpot has an estimated cash value of $589 million.
The drawing will be the 41st drawing since the jackpot was last won in California on May 31, the website states, and the odds of producing a winner seem decent. The longest Powerball jackpot run has been 42 consecutive drawings in April 2024, with one lucky Oregonian winning $1.3 billion.
Winners can choose between an annuitized prize or a lump-sum payment of the cash value, with neither estimate including taxes.
On Monday night, no Georgia tickets matched all five white balls for a $1 million prize, but 10 such winning tickets were sold nationwide, according to Powerball. They were purchased in California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, two in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 25, according to Powerball. The odds of winning the jackpot, however, are 1 in 292.2 million. You can watch the Powerball drawings live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights on Channel 2 Action News before the 11 p.m. news broadcast.
Top 10 Powerball jackpots
- $2.04 billion on Nov. 7, 2022, in California
- $1.765 billion on Oct. 11, 2023, in California
- $1.586 billion on Jan. 13, 2016, in California, Florida and Tennessee
- $1.326 billion on April 6, 2024, in Oregon
- $1.30 Billion (estimated) for Wednesday’s drawing
- $1.08 billion on July 19, 2023, in California
- $842.4 million on Jan. 1, 2024, in Michigan
- $768.4 million on March 27, 2019, in Wisconsin
- $758.7 million on Aug. 23, 2017, in Massachusetts
- $754.6 million on Feb. 6, 2023, in Washington
Source: Powerball
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Philip Robibero
Insider vs. Outsider: The race for Atlanta City Council president
It’s a sharp choice for voters between Atlanta’s political establishment and change in an election for the second-most powerful position at City Hall.
Deadly Labor Day fire in Stonecrest investigated as arson, officials say
According to DeKalb fire officials, heavy flames were coming from a second-story apartment when crews arrived at The Hills at Fairington complex on Fairington Road on Monday.
Unrest among Atlanta attorneys drives unprecedented legal market growth
Leading attorneys are leaving prominent Atlanta law firms to open local offices of national and global firms at a rate not seen before.
Featured
Credit: Ben Gray
Georgia has recruited India for business. Some entrepreneurs fear new tariffs.
The yearslong effort to bring Indian goods and businesses to Georgia is now in jeopardy because of President Donald Trump's tariffs, officials and business owners say.
Insider vs. Outsider: The race for Atlanta City Council president
It’s a sharp choice for voters between Atlanta’s political establishment and change in an election for the second-most powerful position at City Hall.
Unrest among Atlanta attorneys drives unprecedented legal market growth
Leading attorneys are leaving prominent Atlanta law firms to open local offices of national and global firms at a rate not seen before.