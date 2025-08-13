“He is a smart, personable, dynamic, pragmatic, and charismatic leader,” Subadan wrote in her memo. “People often describe him as a person of the highest integrity — welcoming debate and discussion — and a highly effective communicator, whether speaking one-on-one or addressing a professional audience, government agency, or public town hall.”

Alexander resigned in 2017 from DeKalb after becoming the county’s police chief in 2013 and its public safety director the following year, overseeing the county’s police, fire, 911 and emergency services.

In his time with DeKalb, Alexander often spoke about the need to rebuild trust with communities, even as officers in his department were involved in shootings of unarmed men.

He was a member of President Barack Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing, which recommended training officers on use of force and deescalation techniques.

Alexander previously served as the president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, federal security director for the Transportation Security Administration and police chief in Rochester, New York.

As president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, Alexander traveled to Ferguson in August 2014 to defuse tensions between protesters and police. He urged police departments to improve relationships with the residents they serve and increase diversity among their ranks.

He also worked in Florida and Minneapolis, where he established the city’s first Office of Community Safety, according to Subadan’s memo.

“Cedric is the kind of person you want in public service,” she wrote. “He has a deep understanding of the field and an even stronger commitment to it.”

South Fulton’s police chief, Keith Meadows, has been on leave since Aug. 5.

The city has said it plans to hire an independent company to review his department’s promotional practices, internal investigations and disciplinary policies.

The South Fulton City Council ordered the probe after two former officers filed federal lawsuits last month against Meadows and the city. The allegations against Meadows include abuse of authority, retaliation, influencing polygraph tests and allowing a relative to avoid criminal charges.

Attempts to reach Meadows for comment have been unsuccessful.

