Hillman was treated by emergency responders at the scene but died, officials said. He was from Plum, Pennsylvania, while Wilson is from Cambria Heights, New York.

Wilson, who faces premeditated murder charges, was indicted last month, court records show. He was arraigned Wednesday, the same day officials said Sgt. Quornelius Radford, 28, opened fire at the base, also with his personal gun, and injured five soldiers. All of those victims are expected to survive.

The base — in addition to public schools in two counties — was placed on lockdown. Three of the victims required surgery and two were transferred to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah for additional care.

Wilson waived his right to a detention hearing Wednesday, instead consenting to pretrial detention, online records show. He was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and is detained pending trial.

Another violent incident happened at Fort Stewart in 2020 when a former Army sergeant fatally stabbed a fellow soldier to death.

According to his indictment, Byron Booker drove from his home to the base on June 17. He entered on foot and walked to Spec. Austin Hawk’s barracks, where he used a key card provided by co-defendant Jordan Brown to enter the room, officials said. Booker disposed of his clothes and shoes after leaving the scene, the indictment stated.

According to a medical examiner, Hawk received 40 stab or slash wounds. His body was found in the barracks the following day.

Before the incident, Hawk reported Brown for drug use and Booker for “poor leadership, poor military performance and maltreatment of subordinates,” officials said.

In 2023, Booker was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to premeditated murder of a member of the U.S. uniformed services.