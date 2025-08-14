On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Geraghty gave Bolling credit for time served in prison and ordered him on probation for two years.

He must also submit to a mental health treatment program, an alcohol and other substance abuse treatment program, and submit to substance abuse testing, according to sentencing documents.

Geraghty did not impose a fine on Bolling, noting his inability to pay it, but did order him to pay a total of $25,613.71 in restitution, according to sentencing documents.

Bolling will have to pay that in monthly installments of $100 starting Oct. 1, 2025, until the full restitution amount is paid.

Federal charging documents stated Bolling “willfully injured and committed a depredation against United States property,” causing more than $1,000 in damage to the “entry barrier and gate” at the FBI building on Flowers Road in Chamblee. He was charged under Title 18, U.S. Code, Section 1361, which covers destruction of government property, after crashing his orange Buick Encore into the gate.

After the attempted breach, officials said Bolling exited his vehicle and followed an FBI agent toward the building. He was taken into custody shortly afterward.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Bolling served as an enlisted submarine warfare specialist for more than 20 years, according to military records. Between 1993 and 2017, he served on four submarines: USS Columbia, USS Albany, USS North Carolina and USS Alaska. He received several medals for good conduct and service in the global war on terrorism.