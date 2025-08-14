A U.S. Navy veteran, who attempted to breach the gate at the FBI’s Atlanta office last year, won’t have to go back to prison but will spend the next 21 years paying back more than $25,000 in restitution to the federal government as part of his sentence.
Ervin Lee Bolling, from South Carolina, originally pleaded guilty in April to one count of destruction of government property related to the April 1, 2024, incident.
He was arrested and spent about six weeks in federal custody before being granted a signature bond and released to a local halfway house, where his movements were restricted to the campus of the house.
On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Geraghty gave Bolling credit for time served in prison and ordered him on probation for two years.
He must also submit to a mental health treatment program, an alcohol and other substance abuse treatment program, and submit to substance abuse testing, according to sentencing documents.
Geraghty did not impose a fine on Bolling, noting his inability to pay it, but did order him to pay a total of $25,613.71 in restitution, according to sentencing documents.
Bolling will have to pay that in monthly installments of $100 starting Oct. 1, 2025, until the full restitution amount is paid.
Federal charging documents stated Bolling “willfully injured and committed a depredation against United States property,” causing more than $1,000 in damage to the “entry barrier and gate” at the FBI building on Flowers Road in Chamblee. He was charged under Title 18, U.S. Code, Section 1361, which covers destruction of government property, after crashing his orange Buick Encore into the gate.
After the attempted breach, officials said Bolling exited his vehicle and followed an FBI agent toward the building. He was taken into custody shortly afterward.
A U.S. Navy veteran, Bolling served as an enlisted submarine warfare specialist for more than 20 years, according to military records. Between 1993 and 2017, he served on four submarines: USS Columbia, USS Albany, USS North Carolina and USS Alaska. He received several medals for good conduct and service in the global war on terrorism.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Camden County Sheriff's Office
Georgia deputy who killed exonerated man indicted on civil rights violations
A sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot an exonerated man during a traffic stop faces federal civil rights violations for allegedly using excessive force and falsifying records.
Soldier facing attempted murder charges in Fort Stewart shooting
Military prosecutors announced attempted murder charges Tuesday against the 28-year-old sergeant who allegedly shot five fellow soldiers at Georgia's Fort Stewart.
Ex-Georgia HS football coach sentenced after taking $24K in booster funds
Mike Chastain, who coached the Jones County football team from 2019-24, repays $24,000 to Jones County Touchdown Club in court, likely fulfilling his probation conditions.
Featured
Credit: Atlanta Beltline Inc.
$3.5B Beltline transit plan unveiled
The plan establishes a route for light rail in the northwest quadrant, which at 5.5 miles is both the largest segment and one that has proven to be the trickiest to design.
Police name ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ stars’ son as shooter in T-Hood death
“I’m broken,” T-Hood’s mom says. “This is horrible. I cannot sleep. I cannot eat.”
Cunningham: Buford didn’t need $62M football palace, but city leaders wanted it
Even if Buford shows similar care for academics, the money could have been used for other priorities. But Buford cannot be blamed for the importance America puts on sports.