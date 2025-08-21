Heavy rain leads to flooding at Fulton County Jail

Stormy weather caused flooding at the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday evening.
Officials confirmed around 10:20 p.m. that the jail on Rice Street was taking on water due to heavy rain, though the extent of the flooding was not immediately disclosed.
Videos shared by Natalie Ammons, spokesperson for the Fulton Sheriff’s Office, showed several areas inside the jail with inches of standing water.
A flash flood warning was place until 11:30 p.m. for parts of south-central Fulton, according to the National Weather Service.
At 8:35 p.m. the Weather Service said thunderstorms produced heavy rain and led to between 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall. Additional amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches were possible in the warned area.
The situation at the jail comes just hours after the Fulton County Commission narrowly approved a $1.2 billion plan to renovate the jail and build a new facility for inmates with special needs.
Earlier this year, Fulton entered a federal consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice mandating the county and its sheriff to improve jail conditions that federal officials called “abhorrent” and unconstitutional.
The Rice Street building is deteriorating, according to a presentation on Wednesday from ACR Partners, the county’s project manager for jail improvements. The roof, interior finishes, plumbing, fire protection and electrical system are in critical condition, according to the assessment.
