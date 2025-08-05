City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari, whose district includes the area, told the AJC last week she was working with the mayor’s office to create the task force, which she introduced at Monday’s Council meeting.

Bakhtiari called Edgewood Avenue “an essential part of Atlanta’s culture” and said a combination of short- and long-term solutions are needed to curb crime and ensure the safety of residents and visitors in the area.

“If it’s the cradle of the Civil Rights Movement, then let’s be damn proud of it,” she told the AJC.

She also said any meaningful change aimed at reducing violence would require input from residents, community leaders and business owners.

City officials said they plan to step up enforcement by adding more officers during peak hours and ramping up code enforcement around the clock.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who met last weekend with Edgewood businesses owners, first responders and hospital staff, said the city is taking a “balanced approach” to provide immediate safety measures as it works toward longer-term solutions.

“Edgewood Avenue is one of Atlanta’s most iconic cultural and nightlife destinations, and one night will not define one of the most popular areas on the Eastside,” Dickens said in a statement.

Atlanta police Chief Darin Schierbaum said his department would work to ease late-night traffic and safety concerns along the corridor. He also said the city would look to improve lighting in the area and expand its camera network in the hope of deterring crime.

Atlanta police said they are also working with external agencies to focus on surrounding street, where teams will conduct licensing and compliance checks for after-hours alcohol sales, occupancy limits and food vending regulations.

The goal, Schierbaum said, is to keep Edgewood “safe, vibrant and enjoyable for all.”

Despite last month’s shootings, authorities said homicides across the city are down 25% from this time last year. Meanwhile, vehicle theft is down 38% and overall crime is down 8%, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the city said transportation officials are working to improve late-night traffic and pedestrian safety at high-volume intersections. Efforts are also underway to address unregulated gatherings in vacant parking lots and enforce commercial zoning and parking permit compliance.