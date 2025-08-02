Metro Atlanta
Atlanta airport sees continued delays, cancellations

Stormy weather could cause more issues this afternoon.
Passengers line up for screening at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. On Saturday, delays and cancellations were still impacting the airport. (AJC 2024)

By
16 minutes ago

Those heading through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport should be prepared to deal with delays and cancellations again.

As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, 121 flights had been delayed and 60 had been canceled, according to FlightAware.com.

Most of the affected flights are operated by Delta, which is headquartered in Atlanta and has the highest number of arrivals and departures at the airport.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to Delta for a statement.

The problems at the airport follow more than 1,000 delays and nearly 300 cancellations on Friday, and another 1,000 delays with almost 200 cancellations on Thursday, caused by stormy weather.

According to the National Weather Service, more rain is expected Saturday. Scattered thunderstorms will begin developing around 1 p.m., at times bringing heavy downpours to the metro area and the south side near the airport.

2h ago