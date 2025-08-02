Two MARTA police officers were shot while confronting a man who was urinating near a platform at a downtown Atlanta station late Thursday, officials said.
The officers were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover, according to Chief M. Scott Kreher. U.S. Marshals are searching for the suspect, whom MARTA police have identified but whose name they but did not publicly release.
The situation unfolded at the Five Points station around 11:30 p.m., authorities said. Kreher told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the suspect turned on the officers when they confronted him and opened fire, striking one officer in the arm. The other officer had a graze wound to the knee.
The officers had been trying to handcuff the man, officials said.
At the station Friday morning, there was no sign of the chaos from the night before. There are no disruptions to MARTA operations.
