Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

2 MARTA officers shot while confronting man urinating at station, officials say

The incident happened late Thursday at the Five Points station, and the search for the suspect is ongoing.
Authorities are searching for a man whom they said shot two MARTA police officers during a confrontation at the Five Points station, shown here in this file photo from February 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Authorities are searching for a man whom they said shot two MARTA police officers during a confrontation at the Five Points station, shown here in this file photo from February 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
By
8 minutes ago

Two MARTA police officers were shot while confronting a man who was urinating near a platform at a downtown Atlanta station late Thursday, officials said.

The officers were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover, according to Chief M. Scott Kreher. U.S. Marshals are searching for the suspect, whom MARTA police have identified but whose name they but did not publicly release.

The situation unfolded at the Five Points station around 11:30 p.m., authorities said. Kreher told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the suspect turned on the officers when they confronted him and opened fire, striking one officer in the arm. The other officer had a graze wound to the knee.

ExploreAt least 11 injured in chaos at MARTA station after Beyoncé concert

The officers had been trying to handcuff the man, officials said.

At the station Friday morning, there was no sign of the chaos from the night before. There are no disruptions to MARTA operations.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Buck William Aldridge is facing civil rights violations for excessive force and falsifying records, according to the Department of Justice. In 2023, he fatally shot Leonard Cure, who was exonerated in 2020 following his wrongful conviction of armed robbery in 2003. (Courtesy of Camden County Sheriff's Office)

Credit: Camden County Sheriff's Office

Georgia deputy who killed exonerated man indicted on civil rights violations

A sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot an exonerated man during a traffic stop faces federal civil rights violations for allegedly using excessive force and falsifying records.

Soldier shoots five troops at Georgia’s Fort Stewart before being subdued

A soldier allegedly shot five members of his U.S. Army unit Wednesday morning at Fort Stewart near Georgia’s coast before other soldiers subdued him.

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

3 victims out of hospital, suspect ID’d in Fort Stewart shooting, officials say

The U.S. Army base was placed under lockdown at about 11 a.m.

The Latest

Thomas Giles (left) died after being left for more than three hours in his cell as a smoldering fire filled it with dense smoke. (Family photo; GDC case file)

Credit: Family photo & GDC case file

2 ex-officers at Augusta prison face federal charges in inmate’s death

2h ago

32 dogs removed from North Georgia property in alleged abuse case

2h ago

Georgia deputy who killed exonerated man indicted on civil rights violations

Featured

Fort Stewart was placed under a lockdown Wednesday morning.

Credit: RYON HORNE / RHORNE@AJC.COM

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

3 victims out of hospital, suspect ID’d in Fort Stewart shooting, officials say

The U.S. Army base was placed under lockdown at about 11 a.m.

Atlanta’s new CBS station names new leaders ahead of launch

As CBS transforms WUPA into its Atlanta affiliate, it is building out a newsroom from scratch.

Moody’s report: Georgia housing deficit ‘acute,’ short 41,000 homes

The Moody's report concludes there is a national deficit of 2 million homes. Georgia and other Southern states have some of the worst housing shortages.