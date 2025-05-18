Police search for a suspect after two people were shot on MARTA train

Police were searching for a gunman Sunday after two people were shot on a MARTA train.

The shooting occurred on a MARTA train traveling southbound toward the East Point station at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

MARTA Police Major Timothy Maddox told 11Alive that EMS officials treated one victim, who faced a gunshot wound in the neck, on the spot, and the other, who was shot in the chest, was transported to Grady Hospital and is undergoing surgery.