Police search for a suspect after two people were shot on MARTA train

Police were searching for a gunman Sunday after two people were shot on a MARTA train.
The shooting occurred on a MARTA train traveling southbound toward the East Point station at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
MARTA Police Major Timothy Maddox told 11Alive that EMS officials treated one victim, who faced a gunshot wound in the neck, on the spot, and the other, who was shot in the chest, was transported to Grady Hospital and is undergoing surgery.
Officials said both victims were alert.
Maddox said investigators believe the shooting might have occurred during an attempted robbery.
While law enforcement investigates, MARTA police said that trains will use a single track from the Lakewood station to the East Point station.
