Breaking: Police search for a suspect after two people were shot on MARTA train
News
News

Police search for a suspect after two people were shot on MARTA train

MARTA police and the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office were on the scene of Rocky Ford Road and the MARTA train tracks investigating a death that shut down a section of track in Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood after a suspected trespasser was hit and killed Thursday morning, June 6, 2024 by a westbound train. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

MARTA police and the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office were on the scene of Rocky Ford Road and the MARTA train tracks investigating a death that shut down a section of track in Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood after a suspected trespasser was hit and killed Thursday morning, June 6, 2024 by a westbound train. (John Spink/AJC)
By
Updated 1 minute ago

Police were searching for a gunman Sunday after two people were shot on a MARTA train.

The shooting occurred on a MARTA train traveling southbound toward the East Point station at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

MARTA Police Major Timothy Maddox told 11Alive that EMS officials treated one victim, who faced a gunshot wound in the neck, on the spot, and the other, who was shot in the chest, was transported to Grady Hospital and is undergoing surgery.

Officials said both victims were alert.

Maddox said investigators believe the shooting might have occurred during an attempted robbery.

While law enforcement investigates, MARTA police said that trains will use a single track from the Lakewood station to the East Point station.

About the Author

Caleb Groves is a general assignment reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's politics team.

More Stories

Keep Reading

The shooting happened near the Greyhound station on Forsyth Street, just south of Trinity Avenue. (Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man found dead near Greyhound bus station in downtown Atlanta

A person is dead and another at large after a shooting near the Greyhound bus station in downtown Atlanta, officials told Channel 2 Action News on Saturday morning.

3 dead, 6 wounded in mass shooting outside Macon bar

Bibb County sheriff's officials have not said if they have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting outside the Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill on Macon's west side

2 teens injured minutes apart in Atlanta, DeKalb shootings

The two shootings occurred just minutes apart but at locations about 25 miles apart.

The Latest

The concrete canopy above the Five Points station, here seen in June 2024, will be replaced by a translucent canopy. (Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC 2024)

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Your commute might take longer … until 2029: MARTA’s Five Points work begins

2h ago

AJC Peachtree Road Race updates: Just keep running

A.M. ATL: Cold cases revisited

Featured

Three people were shot to death and six others were wounded early Sunday outside of a bar on Log Cabin Drive on Macon's west side, officials said. (Joe Kovac Jr./AJC)

Credit: Joe Kovac

3 dead, 6 wounded in mass shooting outside Macon bar

Bibb County sheriff's officials have not said if they have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting outside the Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill on Macon's west side

EPA to roll back regulations on some toxic chemicals found in Georgia

Federal data reveals 48 Georgia public water systems have reported the presence of these “forever chemicals.”

Gridlock Guy: How quick response mitigated one of Atlanta’s most memorable accidents

On May 8, 2015, a plane with four people on board crashed onto Interstate 285, killing all four but miraculously no one on the ground was injured.