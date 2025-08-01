Metro Atlanta
1 student taken to hospital, 3 sent home after eating gummies, DeKalb school says

The district is investigating the incident that took place this week at Stephensen Middle School.
By Chaya Tong
39 minutes ago

The DeKalb County School District is investigating after it said four middle school students ingested gummies, landing one child in the hospital this week.

A district spokesperson said officials cannot confirm if the gummies were laced with any substances. The incident took place Wednesday at Stephenson Middle School in Stone Mountain.

Three of the students were released from the school to their parents after the incident, while a fourth was taken to a hospital, according to a message the school sent to parents. The district provided the note to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday.

Details about the children’s conditions and symptoms were not released, and the district did not say how the students obtained the gummies.

In the message, the district encouraged parents to speak to their children about the importance of using good judgment before eating “especially if the children do not know where the food originated.”

Stephensen enrolled roughly 800 students last year in grades six, seven and eight, according to state data.

Students at several metro Atlanta schools have fallen ill in recent years after they ate gummies or other treats laced with various substances.

Explore5 students face discipline in edible drug case at Fulton County school

In 2019, GBI lab tests found THC, a chemical in marijuana, in Valentine’s Day treats shared by students at Sandtown Middle School, where 28 students were taken to local hospitals. At the time, Fulton County Schools said it charged a handful of students with code of conduct violations related to the consumption, possession and/or distribution of illegal substances.

In 2021, Otwell Middle School in Forsyth County went on medical lockdown when 11 students were taken to the hospital after ingesting gummies. Officials said a student brought over-the-counter gummy supplements containing 5 milligrams of melatonin to school.

The AJC has requested a copy of this week’s incident report from the DeKalb district.

About the Author

Chaya Tong is an intern on the investigative team.

