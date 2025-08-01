Details about the children’s conditions and symptoms were not released, and the district did not say how the students obtained the gummies.

In the message, the district encouraged parents to speak to their children about the importance of using good judgment before eating “especially if the children do not know where the food originated.”

Stephensen enrolled roughly 800 students last year in grades six, seven and eight, according to state data.

Students at several metro Atlanta schools have fallen ill in recent years after they ate gummies or other treats laced with various substances.

In 2019, GBI lab tests found THC, a chemical in marijuana, in Valentine’s Day treats shared by students at Sandtown Middle School, where 28 students were taken to local hospitals. At the time, Fulton County Schools said it charged a handful of students with code of conduct violations related to the consumption, possession and/or distribution of illegal substances.

In 2021, Otwell Middle School in Forsyth County went on medical lockdown when 11 students were taken to the hospital after ingesting gummies. Officials said a student brought over-the-counter gummy supplements containing 5 milligrams of melatonin to school.

The AJC has requested a copy of this week’s incident report from the DeKalb district.