The DeKalb County School District is investigating after it said four middle school students ingested gummies, landing one child in the hospital this week.
A district spokesperson said officials cannot confirm if the gummies were laced with any substances. The incident took place Wednesday at Stephenson Middle School in Stone Mountain.
Three of the students were released from the school to their parents after the incident, while a fourth was taken to a hospital, according to a message the school sent to parents. The district provided the note to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday.
Details about the children’s conditions and symptoms were not released, and the district did not say how the students obtained the gummies.
In the message, the district encouraged parents to speak to their children about the importance of using good judgment before eating “especially if the children do not know where the food originated.”
Stephensen enrolled roughly 800 students last year in grades six, seven and eight, according to state data.
Students at several metro Atlanta schools have fallen ill in recent years after they ate gummies or other treats laced with various substances.
In 2019, GBI lab tests found THC, a chemical in marijuana, in Valentine’s Day treats shared by students at Sandtown Middle School, where 28 students were taken to local hospitals. At the time, Fulton County Schools said it charged a handful of students with code of conduct violations related to the consumption, possession and/or distribution of illegal substances.
In 2021, Otwell Middle School in Forsyth County went on medical lockdown when 11 students were taken to the hospital after ingesting gummies. Officials said a student brought over-the-counter gummy supplements containing 5 milligrams of melatonin to school.
The AJC has requested a copy of this week’s incident report from the DeKalb district.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Hyosub Shin
CDC gunman might have been driven by mistrust of vaccines in deadly attack
The shooting has left the nearby community reeling. The CDC in particular has been struggling with budget cuts and layoffs under the Trump administration.
5 things to know about Georgia students’ latest test scores
Results of the annual Georgia Milestones assessment show overall improvement.
As details in CDC shooting emerge, questions about suspect persist
The shooter was identified by the GBI as Patrick Joseph White, of Kennesaw. He was found dead in a CVS across the street from the CDC.
Featured
Credit: Benjamin Hendren
Georgia professors fear harassment as agency moves to make syllabuses public
The policy to make course syllabuses public is being partially implemented this semester. By next fall, every class offered by USG schools must have its syllabus online.
Veterans Affairs reassigning Atlanta-area nurses amid major overhaul
The VA’s Office of Inspector General released the results of a survey showing VA facilities in Georgia and across the nation had 4,434 staffing shortages as of April.
At these boiled peanut stands, a Southern tradition steams into the future
Boiled peanut stands are cultural beacons along Southern roadways this time of year. A Georgia farming family has turned them into entrepreneurial gold.