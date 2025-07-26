Metro Atlanta
DeKalb high school football player remembered for spark on and off the field

MiKah King, 15, died after practice at Arabia Mountain High School.
On Tuesday, MiKah King died after a medical emergency during football practice at Arabia Mountain High School. The rising sophomore was 15. (Courtesy of the King family)

MiKah King was more than just a high school athlete. He was a leader on and off the field, according to his family.

“He was a spark — full of energy, compassion, and joy,” a GoFundMe page states. “Whether sprinting across the field, lifting spirits in the locker room, or cheering on his teammates, Mikah led with heart and humility. To his coaches, he was a natural leader. To his friends, he was family. And to his loved ones, he was a light that made every day brighter.”

On Tuesday, MiKah died after a medical emergency during football practice at Arabia Mountain High School. The rising sophomore was 15.

A cause of death has not yet been determined, but MiKah’s medical history is being evaluated, according to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Arabia Mountain sophomore Mikah King after a medical emergency at football practice,” the school said in a social media post. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, teammates, and the entire Ram Nation during this difficult time. Gone too soon, but never forgotten.”

MiKah is survived by his parents and a twin brother, who is currently hospitalized due to complications of sickle cell anemia, according to the GoFundMe page.

Funeral arrangements were pending. The funds raised online will help the family cover those costs.

“Mikah touched countless lives in his 15 years — on the field, in the classroom, and throughout his community. Let’s come together to remember him, celebrate him, and ensure his spirit lives on.”

