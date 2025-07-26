DeKalb high school football player remembered for spark on and off the field

MiKah King was more than just a high school athlete. He was a leader on and off the field, according to his family.
“He was a spark — full of energy, compassion, and joy,” a GoFundMe page states. “Whether sprinting across the field, lifting spirits in the locker room, or cheering on his teammates, Mikah led with heart and humility. To his coaches, he was a natural leader. To his friends, he was family. And to his loved ones, he was a light that made every day brighter.”
On Tuesday, MiKah died after a medical emergency during football practice at Arabia Mountain High School. The rising sophomore was 15.
A cause of death has not yet been determined, but MiKah’s medical history is being evaluated, according to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office.
“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Arabia Mountain sophomore Mikah King after a medical emergency at football practice,” the school said in a social media post. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, teammates, and the entire Ram Nation during this difficult time. Gone too soon, but never forgotten.”
MiKah is survived by his parents and a twin brother, who is currently hospitalized due to complications of sickle cell anemia, according to the GoFundMe page.
Funeral arrangements were pending. The funds raised online will help the family cover those costs.
“Mikah touched countless lives in his 15 years — on the field, in the classroom, and throughout his community. Let’s come together to remember him, celebrate him, and ensure his spirit lives on.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Contributed
Arabia Mountain football player dies after medical emergency at practice
The player was identified as sophomore MiKah King.
Two Georgia high school football standouts charged with murder in shooting
Three suspects — ages 15-18 — face charges in the death of a 46-year-old man, Carrollton police say.
Why 4-star prospect Craig Dandridge writes ‘8-3-24′ on his wrist for games
He currently holds offers from dozens of D-I programs, though he recently announced his six finalists: Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma, Georgia, Stanford and Tennessee.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Seven years after wooing Norfolk Southern, Atlanta may lose its HQ in merger
In 2018 Georgia and Atlanta leaders celebrated a coup: convincing Norfolk Southern to move its headquarters to Midtown Atlanta. Now, that HQ and its jobs could be at risk.
Applications surge as more students strive for Atlanta HBCUs
Surge in applications at Atlanta HBCUs reflects students increasingly looking for spaces where they feel supported, officials say.
Regulators subpoena Frost son after new lending firm emerges
State regulators seek financial recorders from the son of First Liberty Building & Loan founder.