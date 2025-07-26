DeKalb high school football player remembered for spark on and off the field

MiKah King was more than just a high school athlete. He was a leader on and off the field, according to his family.

“He was a spark — full of energy, compassion, and joy,” a GoFundMe page states. “Whether sprinting across the field, lifting spirits in the locker room, or cheering on his teammates, Mikah led with heart and humility. To his coaches, he was a natural leader. To his friends, he was family. And to his loved ones, he was a light that made every day brighter.”

On Tuesday, MiKah died after a medical emergency during football practice at Arabia Mountain High School. The rising sophomore was 15.