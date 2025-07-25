“The City of South Fulton remains steadfast in our commitment to fiscal stewardship and operational transparency,” Subadan said in a statement.

The report on the city’s P-card program found South Fulton has a solid policy but “has not had an accountable structure for enforcing policy violations, especially for elected officials.”

It found P-cards were used for food, travel and other purchases without proper authorization or oversight, as well as for donations and gifts. It also found “continued card use after employee termination dates” and 287 instances of missing receipts totaling $68,300.

This week, Baker Tilly also released its forensic audit of spending by Mayor khalid kamau — who has faced a firestorm of criticism this year for his international travel at taxpayer expense and other questionable purchases made with his card.

Credit: Courtesy of city of South Fulton Credit: Courtesy of city of South Fulton

P-card programs are often used by local governments as an efficient way to make small-dollar purchases but are susceptible to misuse without strict controls, Baker Tilly said.

The forensic audit of kamau’s spending found several violations of city travel and P-card policies in its analysis of more than 700 purchases using the mayor’s P-card from March 10, 2023, through Jan. 28 of this year, totaling $109,209.

These include a lack of required approvals for trips and payment “for a flight by a non-city employee to Bogota, Colombia.” The audit also mentions “three transactions for a trip from Bogota, Colombia for a Penn State foreign exchange student, which was not approved.”

The mayor’s spending included travel to Washington, D.C., for a conference; two trips to Colombia; Rwanda for a business trip; Paris, France, for the Olympics; D.C. again for a Pride event; Canada for the Toronto Film Festival; and Ghana, in western Africa, for a 21-day trip. Kamau has previously characterized visits to Colombia and Ghana as trade missions. According to the city’s travel policy, the city manager or city clerk must authorize travel by an elected official, the audit states. “There is no documentation that this was done for any trip taken by the mayor,” it adds.

Out-of-state trips by elected leaders costing more than $1,500 must be authorized by the clerk or city manager, the audit says.

In one instance involving a planned trip to Ethiopia in November 2024, $459 in per diems was paid to the mayor, the audit says. The trip was canceled, but it appears the mayor didn’t pay it back to the city, the report states.

In a text message on Thursday, kamau said several City Council members have traveled outside the U.S. on taxpayer dollars, “yet my budget is the only one this council voted to spend $55,000 extra dollars to do a forensic audit for, on top of $75,000 for a general audit.”